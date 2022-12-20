OBN releases additional information concerning marijuana raids

Dec. 20—The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBN) recently released additional information concerning multiple raids on marijuana farms in Pontotoc County last week, including the names of those facing charges.

OBN Public Information Officer Mark Woodward said search warrants were served Dec. 13 at five marijuana growing operations that were under investigation for illegal sales on the black market out of state.

In all, five people were arrested and warrants were issued for three more in connection with the raids.

OBN reports that three people were arrested in Ada — Sandin Li, Xiangfu Yuan, and Feng Di Zhang — while two others were arrested out of state. Yunda Chen was arrested in Tallahassee, Florida, while Kong Tang, was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia.

Arrest warrants were issued for Zhengri Song, Yang Sun and Richard Crow, according to OBN.

Woodward said all eight are facing charges of manufacturing a controlled substance and trafficking of a controlled substance.

"There may be (additional charges), but those are the main ones," Woodward said.

OBN released information on three of the five farms that were raided.

According to the agency, the search of Best Green Company of Oklahoma, LLC, at 8300 state Highway 3, yielded 34,401 plants, 2,007 pounds of processed marijuana and three arrests.

The search of Best Health Pharms of Oklahoma, LLC, at 3900 N. Broadway, Ada, yielded 6,644 plants and 1,056.3 pounds of processed marijuana.

The search of Pontotoc Prime Supply, LLC, at 6401 state Highway 3W yielded 1,489 plants and 736 pounds of processed marijuana.

Woodward said $39,058 in cash was seized during the raids. Additionally, Woodward said the searches of two other grows — one at 6613 County Road 1480, and the other at 6760 County Road 3430, either yielded nothing or OBN is not releasing infromation at this time.

According to OBN, more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Agencies involved included OBN, Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department, Ada Police Department, District 22 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Marshal's Service, Homeland Security Investigations and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Woodward said by law, marijuana grown in Oklahoma is supposed to be sold only in Oklahoma as a medicinal product, but much of it is taken out of state for illegal sale.