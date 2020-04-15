The Oboya Horticulture Industries (STO:OBOYA B) Share Price Is Down 84% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

Oboya Horticulture Industries AB (publ) (STO:OBOYA B) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 57% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 84% in the last three years. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Oboya Horticulture Industries isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, Oboya Horticulture Industries saw its revenue grow by 13% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it's hard to believe the share price decline of 46% per year is due to the revenue. It could be that the losses were much larger than expected. This is exactly why investors need to diversify - even when a loss making company grows revenue, it can fail to deliver for shareholders.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We regret to report that Oboya Horticulture Industries shareholders are down 74% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 3.5%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 27% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Oboya Horticulture Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Oboya Horticulture Industries (including 3 which is can't be ignored) .

