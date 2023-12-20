O'Brien will face primary challenge

Dec. 20—State Sen. Sandra O'Brien (R-Lenox) has filed her petitions to run for reelection in Ohio's 32nd district and has picked up a primary opponent.

State Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta), who is in his second term in the 65th House district, has filed petitions to challenge O'Brien in the March GOP primary. Loychik was facing a primary challenge of his own in the 65th, which encompasses parts of Ashtabula County and Trumbull County. Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas, a Republican, announced his bid for the seat in October.

O'Brien was first elected to the 32nd in 2020. The district includes all of Ashtabula and Trumbull counties and most of Geauga.

"It has been among the highest honors of my life to serve the people of Ohio's 32nd Senate District," O'Brien said in a statement. "I am excited about the conservative accomplishments we have achieved in the Ohio Senate, and I look forward to continuing that record for the next four years. There is still more work to be done and I humbly ask the voters for their continued support in the upcoming election."

O'Brien's news release touted her role in "legislation aimed at strengthening education oversight, enhancing infrastructure throughout Northeast Ohio, and ensuring veterans receive proper healthcare."

Ohio Senate Majority Leader Rob McColley announced his support for O'Brien.

"Senator O'Brien has been a rock solid conservative who has fought tirelessly for her district," he said. "This can be seen through the passion and values she brings to the Ohio Senate on a daily basis. I look forward to working with her to secure her reelection."'

O'Brien is a former elementary school teacher and college instructor. She previously served three terms as Ashtabula County Auditor

Loychik fired the first personal salvo of the race for the 32nd.

"I'm tired of sitting on the sidelines and seeing a lack of representation in the 32nd State Senate District. As your State Representative, I have championed bills to protect the Second Amendment, provide transparency in our schools, and provide for economic growth," he said. "I want to bring our district together, and fight for an America first, Ohio first agenda! Working families across Northeast Ohio need conservative leadership that will make our state a better place to live, work, and raise a family!"

Loychik is a father, U.S. Air Force veteran and the owner of a small business.

"I am very humbled to have this change in opponents happen," Thomas said. "These past two months have been busy for me meeting so many people and sharing my campaign message to the district in Ashtabula and Trumbull and I think it has been successful. I don't know why Mike dropped out of my race, but I know polling happened and that may be one of the reasons for his switch."

On Tuesday afternoon, Laurie Magyar announced her candidacy for the 65th district.

"Now more than ever we need conservative representation in the state legislature. Growing up on a farm that's been in the region for over 100 years, I learned the values of hard work and service to our community," Magyar said in a press release. "As a nurse, I continued to serve others in healthcare and grow a family. It's time to send a farm tough conservative to Columbus to fight for an America First, Ohio First agenda!"

Magyar is a mother, grandmother, registered nurse and lifelong Ashtabula County resident.

State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur (R-Ashtabula) announced her reelection bid in a Facebook post. She has served two terms as in the 99th district, which includes parts of Ashtabula and Geauga counties.

Last month, Geneva-on-the-Lake resident Justin Tjaden announced his candidacy in the 99th. He is running as an independent.