The obscure advisory committees at the heart of the U.S. drug pricing debate

By Caroline Humer

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Expectations were high last year for three new migraine drugs hitting the market from Amgen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Priced around $7,000 each, the drugmakers called them "breakthrough" treatments designed to prevent migraines when taken year-round, and estimated that millions of patients could benefit. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration said Amgen's Aimovig – the first of the three drugs approved – was an "important addition" to available treatments.

But a small group of medical experts who quietly advise U.S. health insurers on new drugs was not impressed, according to a private meeting held at UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx offices in Chicago that was attended by Reuters.

They concluded that all three medicines offered no clear benefit over drugs already on the market and that insurers could consider them optional when it came to health coverage. They advised putting limits into place on their use.

While these experts do not discuss drug costs, their view of the clinical value of the new migraine drugs emboldened OptumRx, which manages prescription drug benefits, to demand steep discounts from the three manufacturers. Similar "pharmacy and therapeutics" (P&T) committees at rivals CVS Health Corp and Cigna Inc's Express Scripts came to the same conclusion.

The impact of their rulings will be on display on Tuesday, when Amgen, which co-markets the drug with Novartis AG, and Lilly report on their quarterly financial performance.

When asked by Reuters about the OptumRx committee decision, the three drugmakers said the new therapies represent an important advance to patients who are not helped by existing treatments, or who have struggled to stay on their medications. They stress that for some patients, the new migraine drugs cut by half the number of days they experience headaches each month.

These relatively unknown expert committees have been involved in drug coverage decisions for decades. Their members' identities are kept secret due to federal regulations aimed at preventing pharmaceutical industry interference.

But their power has grown more recently with the consolidation of most of the U.S. pharmacy benefits business under OptumRx, CVS and Express Scripts. Taken together, their three advisory committees now guide drug coverage for more than 90 million Americans.

P&T committees also hold sway over record numbers of novel and expensive medicines introduced into the U.S. market each year, more often with less evidence of effectiveness or safety than in the past.

New drugs that may fall under their scrutiny in the next year include potentially life-saving therapies for spinal muscular atrophy and Duchenne muscular dystrophy as well as oral treatments for migraine, diabetes and multiple sclerosis.

Their decisions have new consequences as the pharmacy benefits companies they advise are more likely to exclude a new treatment from coverage if it is deemed on par with existing therapies. Or they can demand discounts - or rebates - from drugmakers in exchange for the coverage.

"If the committee says (a treatment) is no better than the existing drug, there is a very decent possibility that it might get a less preferred status or not be included" for reimbursement, said Jack Hoadley, a health policy expert at Georgetown University.

OptumRx's ability to call the shots on drug coverage for more than 30 million people make it a formidable negotiator for clients like Ben Johnson, a pharmacy director for a health plan in Utah that covers about 20,000 railroad union workers. Johnson once relied on his own P&T committee to determine whether a drug was effective and worth the price.

Now he is often among the dozens of OptumRx clients and consultants invited to observe the quarterly P&T committee meetings in Chicago. Handing that role to OptumRx has tripled the value of rebates that his plan receives, Johnson said.

FROM "BREAKTHROUGH" TO "OPTIONAL"

Drugmakers say pharmacy benefit managers such as OptumRx are middlemen that take too great a cut of the discounts they negotiate and ultimately drive prices higher.

U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump have taken up that criticism, and the administration has proposed banning rebates in government health programs unless benefits managers hand over the savings to patients.