‘Observant’ cat kept watching people pass him up. 199 days later, he has a new home

An “observant” shelter cat kept watching people pass him up — and now, he finally has a new owner.

Okie Dokie the cat spent 199 days in a North Carolina shelter, often sitting on a perch where he could see other pets getting adopted. Then eventually, a visitor came to pick him up, cutting his stay just short of 200 days, according to the Watauga Humane Society.

The cat “melted the heart of his adopter with his lovable chonky body, and his love for accessories,” the humane society wrote Jan. 7 on social media.

The animal rescue organization in its Facebook posts didn’t say how Okie Dokie ended up at the shelter. But once he was there, he became the “surveyor of the adoption center” as he lounged on a tower made of PVC pipe.

“People come and tap on the glass, but so far no one has given this chubby guy the friendship and home he deserves,” the rescue wrote Dec. 6 on Facebook. “He would love to sit and watch out your windows, keeping you safe from flies and fast-falling leaves.”

The humane society also shared winter-themed photos of Okie Dokie as it urged people to adopt cuddly animals for this season’s colder days. Okie Dokie — described as being “observant” and having a “heart of gold” — eventually found his new place to call home.

The Watauga Humane Society didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Jan. 8. The rescue is in Boone, a mountain town roughly 85 miles west of Winston-Salem.

