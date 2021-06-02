Observers of the Arizona audit say they were mocked over shirt color and witnessed software malfunctions, security violations, and personnel issues with the controversial GOP-led ballot count

Erin Snodgrass
·3 min read
maricopa county recount arizona
Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The audit, ordered by the Arizona Senate, has the U.S. Department of Justice saying it is concerned about ballot security and potential voter intimidation arising from the unprecedented private recount of the 2020 presidential election results. Matt York/AP

  • Observers of the ongoing Arizona election audit have alleged several security and equipment concerns.

  • Secretary of State Katie Hobbs shared a summary of incidents witnesses have noted in the past week.

  • Witnesses said they saw three non-residents rifling through thousands of ballots last week.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Observers of the ongoing audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Arizona have alleged several problematic incidents last week during the controversial recount.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs published a summary of "new and ongoing" incidents that were noted by observers during the audit beginning on May 24. Among the observations are security concerns, equipment concerns, communication concerns, and policy or press changes.

On Tuesday, she tweeted a link to the summary, saying: "Since the start of the Senate's so-called audit, my office has had concerns over the lack of transparency and even took legal action to ensure we had election experts on the ground."

Earlier this year, the state's GOP-controlled Senate chose Cyber Ninjas, a private firm, to carry out another count of the 2.1 million ballots in Maricopa County, where President Joe Biden beat Trump by more than 45,000 votes.

Since the start of the audit, Hobbes, who is a Democrat, has positioned herself as an outspoken critic of the recount, citing concerns over a lack of transparency and even taking legal action to ensure elections experts are on the ground during the process.

In the past week, those experts said they have reportedly witnessed security gates left open and unattended, confidential materials being left in the open, prohibited pens near the ballots multiple times, unauthorized cell phones on the counting floor, and confirmation that concealed firearms are allowed on the counting floor.

Observers noted Cyber Ninjas software malfunctions that forced the company to roll back an update in the middle of the day. Witnesses also allege Senate Liaison Ken Bennett confirmed that copies of the voting system data were sent to an unspecified lab in Montana, with no mention of what they intend to do with copies of the data or for how long they will keep the data.

Bennett did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

One observer alleges that Audit Co-chair Randy Pullen told one observer that the shirt he was required to wear on the floor "made him look like a transgender," due to the pink color. Witnesses said audit organizers refer to them as "pinkies" or "pinkos," implying that they are communists.

Pullen did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Throughout the week, witnesses said they noted "general confusion" among organizers and a lack of quality control practices in place meant to ensure data is entered correctly.

On May 29, witnesses said they saw at least three people who are not Maricopa County residents "rifling through" thousands of military and overseas ballots.

Cyber Ninjas has no previous election experience and is spearheaded by a Trump supporter who promoted false conspiracy claims last fall. The recount decision was made in spite of the county's Republican-controlled board of supervisors objecting to it, saying the election had already been audited more than once by credible firms.

Cyber Ninjas did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Magic guard Terrence Ross' Lamborghini SUV was stolen, totaled from the dealership

    "That was the greatest car I've ever had. Now it's gone."

  • Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins US House race in New Mexico

    Democrat Melanie Stansbury won election to Congress for New Mexico on Tuesday with a campaign closely tied to initiatives of the Biden administration. Stanbury prevailed in an open, four-way race to fill a vacant seat previously held by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Stansbury closely tethered her bid for Congress to proposed and enacted Democratic legislation on pandemic relief, infrastructure spending and interventions to slow climate change.

  • Bitcoin price crash leaves only one good course of action for believers: strategist

    Traders in bitcoin should make this move after watch prices crash over the past month, says one crypto expert.

  • Disputing Racism's Reach, Republicans Rattle American Schools

    In Loudoun County, Virginia, a group of parents led by a former Trump appointee are pushing to recall school board members after the school district called for mandatory teacher training in “systemic oppression and implicit bias.” In Washington, 39 Republican senators called history education that focuses on systemic racism a form of “activist indoctrination.” And across the country, Republican-led legislatures have passed bills recently to ban or limit schools from teaching that racism is infused in American institutions. After Oklahoma’s Republican governor signed his state’s version in early May, he was ousted from the centennial commission for the 1921 Race Massacre in Tulsa, which President Joe Biden will visit Tuesday to memorialize one of the worst episodes of racial violence in U.S. history. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times From school boards to the halls of Congress, Republicans are mounting an energetic campaign aiming to dictate how historical and modern racism in America are taught, meeting pushback from Democrats and educators in a politically thorny clash that has deep ramifications for how children learn about their country. Republicans have focused their attacks on the influence of “critical race theory,” a graduate school framework that has found its way into K-12 public education. The concept argues that historical patterns of racism are ingrained in law and other modern institutions, and that the legacies of slavery, segregation and Jim Crow still create an uneven playing field for Black people and other people of color. Many conservatives portray critical race theory and invocations of systemic racism as a gauntlet thrown down to accuse white Americans of being individually racist. Republicans accuse the left of trying to indoctrinate children with the belief that the United States is inherently wicked. Democrats are conflicted. Some worry that arguing America is racist to the root — a view embraced by elements of the party’s progressive wing — contradicts the opinion of a majority of voters and is handing Republicans an issue to use as a political cudgel. But large parts of the party’s base, including many voters of color, support more discussion in schools about racism’s reach, and believe that such conversations are an educational imperative that should stand apart from partisan politics. “History is already undertaught — we’ve been undereducated, and these laws are going to get us even less educated,” said Prudence L. Carter, the dean of the Graduate School of Education at the University of California, Berkeley. Attempts to suppress what is still a nascent movement to teach young Americans more explicitly about racist public policy, like redlining or the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, amount to “a gaslighting of history,” she said, adding, “It’s a form of denialism.” The debate over the real or perceived influence of critical race theory — not just in schools but also in corporate, government and media settings — comes as both parties increasingly make issues of identity central to politics. And it accelerated during the presidency of Donald Trump, when discussions over racism in the country were supercharged by his racist comments and by a wave of protests last year over police killings of Black people. Some of the discussion has been fueled by the 1619 Project, developed by The New York Times Magazine, which argues that “the country’s very origin” traces to when the first ship carrying enslaved people touched Virginia’s shore that year. “Out of slavery — and the anti-black racism it required — grew nearly everything that has truly made America exceptional,” the magazine’s editor wrote. Educators have embraced curriculums created along with the project, responding to a changing nation in which a majority of public-school students are now nonwhite, but the teaching force remains nearly 80% white. Republican pushback has been intense. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican leader, said recently that he disagreed that 1619 was important in U.S. history. He and other Republican senators are pushing the Biden administration to drop efforts by the Education Department to prioritize history courses that emphasize “systemic marginalization” of peoples. In Ohio, Republicans in the General Assembly introduced a bill last week to ban teaching that any individual is “inherently racist,” that any individual “bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by the same race or sex,” or that the advent of slavery “constitutes the true founding” of the United States. “Critical race theory is a dangerous and flat-out wrong theory,” state Rep. Don Jones, the bill’s lead sponsor, said in a statement. “Students should not be asked to ‘examine their whiteness’ or ‘check their privilege.’ ” Jones could not cite any examples of such teaching taking place now in Ohio. He said his bill was a response to voter concerns. Although parents have appeared before school boards in Ohio and elsewhere to object to critical race theory, calling it “Marxist,” many school administrators vehemently deny that they are teaching the subject, or are being influenced by it. They say that much of what conservatives object to amounts to little more than more frequent and frank discussions of subjects like slavery. Parents are also pushing back against the loosely related trend of anti-bias training for students and staff members, which has led to dust-ups across the country. A biracial student sued his Las Vegas charter school for requiring him to take a sociology course that asked students to list their various racial and gender identities, and that named institutions like family and religion as oppressive. A Republican candidate for Senate in Ohio, Jane Timken, said that during a listening tour of the state, she had heard a parent object that second-graders were made to draw pictures of themselves as a different race. Republicans’ attacks on critical race theory are in sync with the party’s broad strategy to run on culture-war issues in the 2022 midterm elections, rather than campaigning head-on against Biden’s economic agenda — which has proved popular with voters — as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Because the nation’s 3 million public-school teachers have a great deal of autonomy over what happens in classrooms, legislation will most likely be ineffective in controlling how children are exposed to concepts of race and racism, said Robert Pondiscio, an education expert who in June will join the center-right American Enterprise Institute, a think tank. Still, he said, the controversy over critical race theory serves a purpose in warning educators to tread carefully on a divisive subject. “People have strong feelings about the degree to which race should be central to a kid’s educational experience,” he said. While few K-12 educators use the term “critical race theory,” discussions of systemic racism have become more common in American schools in recent years, particularly in liberal areas. State social studies standards and textbooks have been updated to highlight subjects like redlining and the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Historically, curricular changes have often drawn backlashes, said Albert S. Broussard, a historian at Texas A&M University and an author of middle and high school American history textbooks. “It’s what we as historians have seen throughout African American history when whites — particularly conservatives — feel they have lost control,” he said. Conservatives and even some liberals have said that discussions of race are crowding out the traditional curriculum and are encouraging students and teachers to see themselves less as individuals and more as members of identity groups. In North Carolina, Republicans who control the state House of Representatives passed a bill in May to limit teaching that the country was “created by members of a particular race or sex to oppress members of another race or sex.” The bill was a response to new social studies standards adopted by the state Board of Education that include themes of systemic racism. But state Rep. James D. Gailliard, a Democrat who opposed the bill, said that the legislation told historically overlooked Americans that “we want to strip you of your right to tell your story.” Last year, Gailliard, the senior pastor of Word Tabernacle Church in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, withdrew his predominantly Black congregation from the Southern Baptist Convention over a statement by leaders of the denomination condemning critical race theory. To recognize that systemic racism endures in America, he said, one need look no further than how it is often harder for Black homebuyers to acquire mortgages than it is for white people of equal means. “The whole point of systemic racism is, once it’s embedded in our power structure, it works on its own,” he said. “You don’t need to wear a KKK cloak.” Still, he acknowledged that Republicans had “figured out how to message this.” The messaging goes back to Trump, who, in the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, announced the formation of the 1776 Commission, set up explicitly to link what he said was “left-wing indoctrination” in schools to the sometimes violent protests over police killings. A report by the commission was derided by mainstream historians; Biden canceled the project on his first day in office, but its impact endures on the right. Media Matters for America, a liberal group, documented a surge of negative coverage of critical race theory by Fox News beginning in mid-2020 and spiking in April, with 235 mentions. And the Pew Research Center found last year that Americans were deeply divided over their perceptions of racial discrimination. More than 60% of conservatives said it was a bigger problem that people see discrimination where it does not exist, rather than ignoring discrimination that really does exist. Only 9% of liberals agreed. Some Democratic strategists said the issue was a political liability for their party. Ruy Teixeira, a senior fellow at the left-leaning Center for American Progress, recently wrote, “The steady march of ‘anti-racist’ ideology” into school curriculums “will generate a backlash among normie parents.” In an interview, he criticized leading Democrats for not calling out critical race theory because of their fear that “it will bring down the wrath of the woker elements of the party.” In Loudoun County, Virginia, dueling parent groups are squaring off, one that calls itself “anti-racist” and the other opposed to what it sees as the creep of critical race theory in the school district, which enrolls 81,000 students from a rapidly diversifying region outside Washington. After a 2019 report found a racial achievement gap, disproportionate discipline meted out to Black and Hispanic students, and the common use of racial slurs in schools, administrators adopted a “plan to combat systemic racism.” It calls for mandatory teacher training in “systemic oppression and implicit bias.” But what the school district called “equity work,” some parents perceived as the advance of critical race theory into classrooms. A parent group began a petition drive in April to recall six of nine school board members. The effort is led by Ian Prior, a former political appointee in the Trump administration, who created a political action committee that he said had raised about $50,000 in small donations. It gathered signatures in May at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. “What we’re seeing is a focus less on individuals, who they are and their unique experiences, but more about identity groups and putting everybody into an identity box,” Prior said. The district’s interim superintendent, Scott A. Ziegler, denied that critical race theory was part of the curriculum or teacher training. “Unfortunately, our efforts to provide an excellent education in a place of caring, safety and affirmation for our students has gotten swept away in a controversy about critical race theory,” he said. “We are not teaching critical race theory. We are not indoctrinating students or staff into critical race theory.” “We are making a better environment for our students.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 'We can’t ignore this': UFO sightings spark concern from more than just conspiracy theorists

    An increasingly mainstream group of professionals say acknowledging UFOs exist doesn't mean believing conspiracy theories or even in aliens.

  • Trump Organization making a second attempt to sell its Washington, DC hotel lease, The Washington Post reports

    The Trump Organization has hired real estate advisory firm Newmark Group to market the Pennsylvania Avenue property.

  • Pizza Hut brings back '90s pie 'The Edge,' in bid for customer nostalgia

    Pizza Hut re-introduces The Edge as part of its new campaign to bring back "nostalgic feels to customers."

  • ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit still can't smell or taste anything 5 months after COVID-19 diagnosis

    Kirk Herbstreit said he hasn't tasted a meal since December.

  • After Dramatic Walkout, a New Fight Looms Over Voting Rights in Texas

    AUSTIN, Texas — The battle among Texas lawmakers over a bill that would impose some of the strictest limits in the nation on voting access escalated Monday as Democrats and Republicans vowed that they would not back down over a highly charged issue that has galvanized both parties. Stung by the last-minute setback for one of the GOP’s top legislative priorities, after Democrats killed the measure with a dramatic walkout Sunday night, Gov. Greg Abbott suggested he would withhold pay from lawmakers because of their failure to pass the bill. “No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities,” Abbott, a Republican who strongly supported the bill, wrote on Twitter as he pledged to veto the section of the budget that funds the legislative branch. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times GOP leaders said they would revive their efforts in a special session of the Legislature. The bill’s chief architect in the State House of Representatives, Briscoe Cain, said the walkout may enable Republicans to craft a measure even more to their liking. “At the end of the day, this turned out to be a good thing,” said Cain, who chairs the House Elections Committee. “We’ll come back with better legislation and more time for it. Special sessions are focused.” Democrats were resolute in their opposition, promising to redouble their efforts to keep a new bill from becoming law. “This is Texas, this is the Alamo,” Rep. John H. Bucy III said at an afternoon news conference Monday. “We will do everything we can to stop voter suppression.’’ Despite the Democrats’ success Sunday night, Republicans control both chambers of the legislature, and would be favored to pass a voting bill in a special session. Abbott has not said when he would reconvene the Legislature; he can do so as early as Tuesday, but may wait until late summer when he had planned to recall lawmakers anyway to manage redistricting. No matter when they take up the bill again, they will have to introduce it from scratch and restart a process that could take weeks — though they could start with the provisions in the bill that died Sunday night or even propose one with more severe restrictions. Matt Krause, a conservative Republican from Fort Worth, described himself as “disappointed and frustrated” by the walkout. But he said he believed the bill will ultimately pass, if not in the next special session, then in another after that. “It’s going to be heavily debated and contested,” he said. “But at the end of the day, during a special session, I think we’ll get it done.” He and other Republicans expressed irritation that the walkout had killed not just the voting bill but several others that were important to the caucus, including bail reform. The failure to pass the bill was a striking blow to Republicans and one of the few setbacks they have suffered nationally in a monthslong push to restrict voting in states they control. GOP-controlled legislatures, aligning themselves with former President Donald Trump’s baseless fraud claims, have passed new laws in Georgia, Florida and Iowa with expansive restrictions. The Texas bill was viewed by many Democrats and voting rights groups as perhaps the harshest of all; among other provisions, it would have banned both drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting; imposed new restrictions on absentee voting; granted broad new autonomy and authority to partisan poll watchers; and increased punishments for mistakes or offenses by election officials. President Joe Biden denounced the bill over the weekend, calling it “an assault on democracy,” and urged lawmakers to pass two Democratic voting bills that have been stalled in Congress — a theme that Texas Democrats picked up at their news conference Monday. “I’m asking Joe Biden, you need to help Texas,” said Rep. Michelle Beckley, a member of the House Elections Committee who consistently opposed the Republican bill. “We have done everything we can. The Democratic senators, you need to pass the voter bills.’’ Republicans in Texas and in other states that have passed new voting laws have defended them on the grounds that they will improve “election security,” even though the results of the last election have been confirmed by multiple audits, lawsuits and court decisions. Democrats stymied the bill late Sunday night by secretly orchestrating a walkout in the House of Representatives that denied the chamber a quorum. As the midnight deadline approached for passing legislation, and with more than five dozen Democrats missing, Republican leaders in the House acknowledged they lacked the required number of lawmakers to conduct a legal vote, and adjourned the proceedings. Despite the vows to revive the measure in a special session, Republicans were clearly taken aback by their failure. They accused Democrats of an abdication of governing by walking out — “it shuts down the business of the House,’’ said Krause — but also engaged in some finger-pointing in their own caucus. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick chided House Republicans for mismanaging the calendar as the deadline approached. “You can’t take two days off with five days to go,” Patrick said after the walkout. “You put yourself in a box where you’re up against a deadline and I can’t even blame it on the other party for walking out.” Patrick oversees the state Senate, which passed the bill early Sunday morning after an all-night session. Shortly after the House adjourned Sunday evening, Democrats gathered at a predominantly Black church 2 miles from the Capitol and depicted the walkout as a last resort once Republicans made clear to them they would cut off debate in order to pass the bill by midnight. “We had no choice but to take extraordinary measures to protect our constituents and their right to vote,” said Chris Turner, a state representative who is the party’s caucus chair in the House. The selection of the church as the place to deliver their remarks was an intentional nod to provisions Democrats considered among the most egregious in the bill — those that targeted voters of color. Gene Wu, a House member from Houston, joined other Democrats in ridiculing Abbott’s threat to vetoing funding for the Legislature, writing on Twitter that it would punish “working class office staff, maintenance, and other support services because he didn’t get every single one of his demands.” Discussions about a potential walkout began as early as April, Democrats said, and gained traction as the May 30 deadline for passing bills approached. Seeing the voting bill as likely to be one of the final battles, and one rooted in a long history of voter suppression tactics in Texas, Democratic leadership began to explore all options that could halt its march. The discussions about walking out, according to Trey Martinez Fischer, a Democratic representative, were organized on a personal level, similar to whipping a vote. “Erasing a quorum, you just don’t just say it and it happens,” Martinez Fischer said early Monday morning, after the House had adjourned. “It takes a lot of conversations, lots of meetings, lots of discussions.” Through most of May, the House caucus remained split on the idea of walking out, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions among Democrats. But in the final weeks, Republicans angered Democrats by working behind closed doors to finalize the bill in what is known as a conference committee, leaving Democrats who were also on the committee in the dark and denying them input into the final legislation. That led to a change of attitudes in the Democratic caucus. Rep. Terry Canales publicly excoriated Republicans when the bill was released. “The House Democrat Conferees have NOT even seen a Legislative Counsel Draft!” Canales said on Twitter. “This is egregious!” The bill contained some new provisions that particularly enraged Democrats, including one limiting early voting on Sunday to the hours of 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., effectively limiting the traditional “Souls to the Polls” tradition in the Black church. Lawmakers in the party’s Black Caucus and Hispanic Caucus held a meeting, known as the “Black and Brown Summit” Sunday afternoon, according to an invitation to the meeting obtained by The New York Times. The hosts wanted to discuss “legislation that disproportionately impacts Black and brown communities.” “As the behavior became a little bit more nefarious, we realized that we needed to start expanding our options,” Martinez Fischer said. “So I would say the discussions about breaking quorum only intensified within the last 48 hours.” With a late-night debate scheduled for the voting bill, Democrats still clung to a hope that they would be able to run out the clock with lengthy debate. More than 30 Democrats in the House were prepared to speak against the bill, which would make passage by a midnight deadline difficult. But when House Republicans moved to limit debate, Democrats saw walking out as their only option. Responding to a text message from Turner, all but five of 67 had left the House chamber when Republicans tried to move the bill toward passage. Some Republicans said they weren’t completely surprised by the action. “There were whispers of it yesterday,” Rep. Travis Clardy of Nacogdoches said early Monday morning. “I really didn’t think they would. I didn’t think they needed to.” “You come here to work,” he added. “You don’t come here to leave and not finish the job.” Two previous efforts to break legislative quorums in the Texas Legislature were rich in political theatrics and generated national headlines. In 1979, when state politics was still dominated by Democrats, 11 Democratic state senators dubbed “the Killer Bees” — purportedly because of their unpredictability — hid out for days in an Austin apartment to block passage of a bill that would have created a dual primary system, including a presidential primary and a traditional down-ballot primary. In 2003, the year that Republicans seized control of the House of Representatives, more than 50 Democratic House members fled to Ardmore, Oklahoma, to protest a Republican redistricting plan. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Rapper DaBaby Interviewed by Miami Police Over Alleged Involvement in Memorial Day Shooting [Updated]

    To Blame it on Baby or not to Blame it on Baby?

  • Woman accuses friend of ‘ruining’ her birthday over a family emergency: ‘Insensitive and self-centered’

    The woman thought she had a legit reason for doing what she did at the party.

  • Revealing Memories of George H. W. Bush — Including How Secret Service Carried Him to Say Goodbye to Barbara

    A new behind-the-scenes look at Bush’s 25 years post-presidency is “a wild roller coaster,” author and Bush's longtime Chief of Staff Jean Becker tells PEOPLE

  • What experts say you need to know about ‘diet weed’

    Nicknamed “diet weed” by those who use it, Delta-8 THC looks and smells like the real thing, except without side effects like paranoia. Here's why it has experts concerned.

  • Firefighter kills colleague, wounds another at fire station

    An off-duty Los Angeles County firefighter fatally shot a fellow firefighter and wounded another at their small community fire station Tuesday before going to his nearby home, setting it on fire and apparently killing himself, authorities said. A 44-year-old fire specialist died and a 54-year-old firefighter was shot when the gunman opened fire shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, Fire Chief Daryl Osby told reporters. The fire chief said he could not speak to the motive for the attack and doesn’t know about any disciplinary actions.

  • China's banks are bursting with dollars, and that's a worry

    A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control a fast-rising yuan. A previous jump, late in 2017, preceded heavy dollar selling which turbocharged a steep yuan rally in early 2018. "This positioning in particular, in our view, is susceptible to a capitulation if the broad dollar downtrend were to continue," said UBS' Asia currency strategist Rohit Arora, especially if the yuan gains past 6.25 or 6.2 per dollar.

  • US Rep Mace: Vandalism at South Carolina home 'very scary'

    U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace on Tuesday posted a video of obscenities that she said had been spray-painted on her Charleston-area home over the Memorial Day weekend. “This is a house that I live in with my kids,” Mace, an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden's administration, said in the video. Charleston Police said no arrests had been made Tuesday.

  • This Peanuts Strip Offers a Window Into Ronald Reagan’s Changing Views on Abortion

    "You touched a nerve with your strip the other day," Reagan wrote to cartoonist Charles Schulz

  • OECD head: Biden's global tax proposal 'a game changer'

    The new head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday that he is “quietly optimistic” about reaching an international deal on taxing multinational companies, and he called U.S. President Biden's recent proposal a “game changer." OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann made the remarks at a news conference after taking over from Angel Gurria, who left office after leading the Paris-based organization since 2006. More than 140 countries are taking part in talks convened by the OECD that focus on a global minimum for corporate taxation to deter big companies from shifting their profits to low-tax jurisdictions, and on taxing multinationals that earn substantial revenue in countries where they have no physical presence, such as internet retailing and digital advertising companies.

  • Man charged with hate crime after CCTV shows another Asian woman randomly attacked on street in NYC

    Study found 169 per cent increase in crimes against Asians in first quarter of 2021

  • Another Asian woman randomly attacked on street in NYC, CCTV shows - old

    A man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket is seen punching her unprovoked in camera footage