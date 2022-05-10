We’re obsessed with Bombas socks and right now, you can score 20% off your first order

Get 20% off your first order of Bombas socks when you sign up with your email

If you’re eager to clean out your over-filled sock drawer, we have the perfect replacement sock for you. Toss your old, worn-in running socks, your mismatched pairs or worse, your solo socks with missing partners, and head to Bombas. Bombas makes some of our all-time favorite socks for everyday wear and the ones we named among the best running socks of 2022. Right now, you can score 20% off your first order.

Sign up for Bombas news, upcoming deals and product alerts with your email address and use the promo code COMFORT20 at checkout to snag 20% off your first order. Along with scoring 20% off your first Bombas sock order when you enter your email address, you also get free shipping on orders over $50.

One of Bombas' defining features is that the company donates a pair of socks to someone in need for every pair purchased. Considering our reviewer decided she will never go back to another brand after trying Bombas socks and realizing the "difference good socks can have in your day-to-day life," it's totally worth browsing to update your wardrobe with a few new pairs.

Looking for a good Father's Day gift? The Bombas Men's Performance Running Ankle Socks that we named among the best running socks you can buy are regularly $16.50 a pair, but by using the coupon code COMFORT20 at checkout, you will pay just $13.20, a savings of $3.30. Perfect for the athletic dad, we love the soft fabric, well-placed padding and supportive arch of these socks that will make you feel like you're running on air when combined with a good pair of running shoes. They're a bit thicker and thus warmer than some of the other running socks we tested, but we loved the Hex Tec construction for breathability and moisture wicking. The socks have plush cushioning that extends from your toes to heel and runners in particular will appreciate that they don't slide down thanks to Bombas' honeycomb arch support system that features a honeycomb pattern on the arch with gentle compression. You can get a pair in medium, large or extra-large and choose from nine color options.

For the ladies, the Bombas Women's Lightweight No Show Socks are perfect for the spring and summer seasons. Use coupon code COMFORT20 at checkout and bring these socks down from $12 per pair to just $9.60, saving you $2.40. Available in nine solid color options and sizes from small to large (for shoe sizes from 4 to 13), they are specially engineered to never fall down, which can be a really annoying aspect with other no show socks. They stay in place below the edge of the shoe so no one will even know you have socks on underneath. Ideal for casual sneakers, slip-ons and booties, you'll want to grab multiple pairs so you have one for each day of the week.

Bombas makes other apparel besides socks that applies to the 20% off code, including underwear, T-shirts and slippers for both women and men, all of which fall under the Bombas "one purchased, one donated" policy. With socks, underwear and T-shirts named among the most requested clothing items by homeless shelters, according to Bombas, you can feel good about your purchase while your tootsies feel comfortable, too.

Whether you're stocking up for yourself or buying gifts and stocking stuffers for family members and friends, like the dads in your life for Father's Day, this deal will save you big on some of the best socks around. Plus, with one pair of socks donated to those in need for every pair of socks purchased, you’ll feel even better about your order.

