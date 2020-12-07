Obsessed With the Wallpaper in The Queen’s Gambit? Here’s How to Get the Look

Yelena Moroz Alpert
  • The appeal of the fictional Wheatley family’s monochromatic living room layered in deep teal is palpable. “Dramatic wallpaper changes the look and feel of a space with minimal effort,” says Aimee Lagos, cofounder of <a href="https://www.hyggeandwest.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hygge & West" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hygge & West</a>. Though taking a deep dive into the blue-green palette doesn’t have to be an all-out endeavor. Opt for statement wallpaper that works as a focal point to build on. “We brought attention to the wall by choosing a more neutral couch, but brought back in the green tones with pillows, plants, and art,” says <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/dazeywood-la-penthouse-is-an-art-deco-ray-of-sunshine?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dani Nagel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dani Nagel</a>, founder of the fashion brand <a href="https://www.dazeyla.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dazey LA" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dazey LA</a>, who collaborated with Hygge & West on <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B_gJfhcFe_K/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this room" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this room</a>. “Finding a coordinating art piece that matches the wallpaper is one of my favorite things to do. It creates a completed look that feels very intentional.” $155, Hygge & West. <a href="https://www.hyggeandwest.com/products/palma-deep-green" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Beth’s adoptive mother, Alma Wheatley (played by Marielle Heller), pulled out all the stops in the floral explosion that is her bedroom—the wallpaper, the duvet, the lampshade (oh, my!). While a bit much, it kind of works, but only because the intensity of the pattern pulls the room together. If you’re not ready to live in a bouquet, you can still indulge in ultra-flowery wallpaper without overpowering a space. “When you go bold on a colorful floral wall, striking a balance with neutral finishes is key,” says Melanie, who used <a href="https://rockymountaindecals.ca/products/madelyn-wallpaperself-adhesive" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rocky Mountain Decals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rocky Mountain Decals</a> “Madelyn” self-adhesive wallpaper. “I like to use the wallpaper as a fun colorful accent then paint the remaining walls white. When I do an accent wallpaper I use simple design elements like bedding, furniture, and drapery. Let the wallpaper be the queen of the court, and don’t steal her thunder!” $28, Rocky Mountain Decals. <a href="https://rockymountaindecals.ca/products/madelyn-wallpaperself-adhesive" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Sure, Beth’s new pink-checkered bedroom digs rise above the drab orphanage, but if the plaid print is a bit too saccharine for you, consider this <a href="https://www.chasingpaper.com/wallpaper/two-step/?variant=36132035788953" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chasing Paper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chasing Paper</a> alternative with two-tone L-shaped squares that (dare we say it) look like a psychedelic chessboard? “Geometric prints are easy to work with because you can easily match other prints or fabrics within the space,” says Melanie. “When using geometric, I like to go for a medium-size print. Too big and you can lose focus, and too small you get too busy. A good medium geometric with two to three colors, you can never go wrong.” Unlike the more intimate floral wallpaper, geo prints can add character to the living room, kitchen, or dining spaces. $40, Chasing Paper. <a href="https://www.chasingpaper.com/wallpaper/two-step/?variant=36132035788953" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, especially on wallpaper. And it seems that the show’s decorators thought so too, as geometric patterns donned hotel rooms on Beth’s chess tours across the world, starting with that beguiling Vegas mint-and-gold diamond print that teeters between Art Deco vibes and ’60s chic. This <a href="https://www.grahambrown.com/us/vintage-deco-diamond-stone-wallpaper/104528-master.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Graham & Brown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Graham & Brown</a> print is easier to work with than something more avant-garde, especially if you stick to neutrals. “I think it would be impossible to look at this pattern and not get a bit of nostalgia for a time when avocado green kitchens and burnt orange shag carpeting were the height of interior fashion,” says <a href="http://www.instagram.com/natnicodesigns" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Natasha Nicolaou" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Natasha Nicolaou</a>, owner of <a href="http://www.natnicodesigns.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NatNico Designs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NatNico Designs</a>, a Boston-based interior design and staging company. “By switching out the bold ’60s color palette with a monotone color scheme in shades of blue or stone, you can get the same vintage vibes without going full retro.” $100, Graham & Brown. <a href="https://www.grahambrown.com/us/vintage-deco-diamond-stone-wallpaper/104528-master.html#q=deco%2Bdiamond&lang=en_US&start=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The Mexico City hotel has us packing our bags with its wild wallpaper of jungle foliage adorned with blushing orchids against the palm leaf headboard. To channel the tropical Art Deco nostalgia, go bananas with this <a href="mailto:catherinemartindesigns" data-ylk="slk:Catherine Martin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Catherine Martin</a> “La Palma” wallpaper designed for Mokum. “For those who identify with the maximalist design movement, you can dive right in and embrace pattern on pattern, dimensional texture, and bold color, all layered together to create a truly maximalist interior space,” says Stephanie Moffitt, <a href="https://jamesdunloptextiles.com/brands/mokum" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mokum’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mokum’s</a> design director. “The beauty of maximalism is that like any trend it can be adapted to suit your own personal style.”
  • Beth swapped the rich teal in the living room for the effervescent pink wallpaper—a declaration of a fresh start. “Pink is one color that will never go out of style,” says Melanie. “Some feel that pink naturally attracts people. And, it goes <em>so</em> well with other colors.” Not to mention it’s a color of calm and nurture, something that we all desperately need at home. Just as Beth’s mod U-shaped prints evoke whimsy, the circle party on this “Modern Nova” West Elm wallpaper is a cheery reminder that fun is within reach. $180, West Elm. <a href="https://fave.co/3mDtXFf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
1 / 6

Palma

The appeal of the fictional Wheatley family’s monochromatic living room layered in deep teal is palpable. “Dramatic wallpaper changes the look and feel of a space with minimal effort,” says Aimee Lagos, cofounder of Hygge & West. Though taking a deep dive into the blue-green palette doesn’t have to be an all-out endeavor. Opt for statement wallpaper that works as a focal point to build on. “We brought attention to the wall by choosing a more neutral couch, but brought back in the green tones with pillows, plants, and art,” says Dani Nagel, founder of the fashion brand Dazey LA, who collaborated with Hygge & West on this room. “Finding a coordinating art piece that matches the wallpaper is one of my favorite things to do. It creates a completed look that feels very intentional.” $155, Hygge & West. Get it now!

We’ll help you become a retro decor grandmasterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Latest Stories

  • Biden makes surprising choice for health secretary

    President-elect Joe Biden has selected California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to run the Department of Health and Human Services. Becerra's lack of medical expertise makes him a somewhat unusual choice, coming as it does in the middle of a pandemic.

  • The sanitation worker who found the dead body of a Houston influencer described the moment he discovered her

    The man who found the body of Alexis Sharkey said he can't stop thinking about the moment he discovered the deceased 26-year-old in Houston.

  • South Korean health minister warns of virus 'war zone'

    South Korea’s health minister said Monday that the Seoul metropolitan area is now a “COVID-19 war zone,” as the country reported another 615 new infections and the virus appeared to be spreading faster. The president, meanwhile, issued a call to expand testing and contact tracing. The country has recorded more than 5,300 new infections in the past 10 days and Monday was the 30th day in a row of triple-digit daily jumps.

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.

  • California faces strict new coronavirus lockdowns; some sheriffs push back

    More than 23 million people in Southern California were preparing on Sunday for the harshest lockdowns in the United States as COVID-19 cases spiked to record levels in the country's most populous state. The restrictions in California, ordered by Governor Gavin Newsom to take effect on a region-by-region basis as hospital intensive care unit beds are filled almost to capacity, call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again. Newsom, a first-term Democrat, has threatened to withhold funds from local governments that refuse to carry out the restrictions.

  • Missing Texas man found dead of suspected mountain lion attack

    The body of the 28-year-old man was found in a nearby wooded area after being reported missing Thursday.

  • Trump’s intelligence director says ‘we’ll see’ if there’s a Biden administration

    President and his associates continue to deny he lost the election, but they won’t be able to hold out much longer as election results are formally turned in this month

  • Hong Kong police arrest 8 over university protest

    Hong Kong authorities arrested eight people Monday in connection with an unauthorized protest at a university campus last month, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The arrests were made in relation to a demonstration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in which more than 100 people protested a decision to hold graduation ceremonies online. "We only arrested those who were shouting slogans, displaying flags that involved some national security concerns,” Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of police of Hong Kong's National Security Department, said at a news conference.

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • China says firmly opposes U.S. interference in its domestic affairs

    China said on Monday it firmly opposes and strongly condemns U.S. interference in its domestic affairs if a media report that Washington is preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over a Hong Kong crackdown is true. If the United States insists on going down the wrong path, China will continue to take firm counter measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman with the foreign ministry told a briefing. The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, Reuters reported on Monday citing sources.

  • Report: Iran says killing of top nuclear scientist was done remotely

    The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a "satellite-controlled smart system," Tasnim News Agency in Iran quoted a senior commander as saying.

  • The Navy created incredible photos comparing Pearl Harbor today to the day of the Japanese attack

    Composite photos made by the Navy show present-day Pearl Harbor compared to the day of the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941.

  • What 'safe harbor day' is and why it's bad news for Trump

    Congress must count the electoral votes from states that meet the Tuesday deadline.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Germany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown

    The southern German region of Bavaria, which has so far recorded the country's highest coronavirus death toll, announced on Sunday that it will impose a tougher lockdown from Wednesday until Jan. 5. People in Bavaria will only be able to leave their homes with good reason, state premier Markus Soeder told a news conference, adding that there would be some relaxation in the rules for Christmas but not for New Year celebrations. While Germany brought the pandemic under control in March and April, it is now dealing with a more deadly second wave and imposed a "lockdown light" at the start of November, closing restaurants and bars and limiting public gatherings.

  • Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

    Mellissa Carone recently finished probation after agreeing a plea deal for sending sex videos to the woman.

  • Trump demands names of Congressional Republicans who have acknowledged Biden’s election victory

    ‘I am surprised there are so many. We have just begun to fight’

  • Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico

    Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tossed another hot potato to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden with a proposal that would restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The proposal submitted quietly this week by López Obrador would require Drug Enforcement Administration agents to hand over all information they collect to the Mexican government, and require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department.

  • Greenpeace says it was given documents about Flamanville nuclear reactor security

    Greenpeace France said the fact it has been given documents detailing the security systems of the EPR nuclear reactor under construction in Flamanville, France raises concerns about the protection of confidential information at nuclear utility EDF and its subcontractors. Greenpeace said in a statement on Monday it had access to several thousand pages of detailed plans of the Flamanville site, the location of security cameras and descriptions of electronic surveillance systems. It said it had been given the documents, without asking for them, from a person who had no professional links with the nuclear industry.