How our obsession with oil turned Churchill into a ‘socialist’

It's a gusher: Oil rushing out of a pipe on an oilfield in the USA, circa 1930 - Keystone

The modern rediscovery of oil was, at first, very good news for whales. Petroleum had been used in ancient warfare to make flaming arrows and other projectiles, and bitumen was used to caulk boats or as mortar between bricks. But the industrial age of oil began with prospectors in 19th-century America, who quickly discovered that it could be used as lamp oil, at lower cost (and less peril to the prospector) than cetacean blubber. For decades, oil was primarily a source of light, not of heat.

One of the many pleasing ironies in this impressively weighty history is that, before then, finding oil had often been an annoyance. Of people drilling for salt in western Virginia in the early 1800s, we learn: “Inconveniently, the drillers frequently struck gas or oil”, causing unwanted explosions and the rapid disassembly of equipment. Once the market for lamp oil made this sort of thing rather desirable half a century later, all manner of cunning inventors and entrepreneurs flooded in. (One scientist “appears to have exploited the occurrence of an explosion in his lab to demand more money for new apparatus” from his investors.)

This concentration of activity came at the expense, of course, of the original occupiers of the land, as Keith Fisher darkly emphasises in A Pipeline Runs Through It: “The emergence of the modern oil industry was premised on the near total destruction of the Native American nations of the region,” a destruction prosecuted energetically through the American War of Independence by luminaries such as Jefferson, and effectively completed after the Civil War. (The first modern oil company, Seneca Oil, had been named, tastelessly, after one of the native tribes in 1858.)

Improvements were next required in forms of transportation: it wouldn’t do for long to haul away the black gold gushing from the ground with teams of horses. So Fisher describes the gradual introduction of sea-going oil tankers, the building of railways, and the construction of pipelines across the land. Here we first espy such famous names as that of the young trader John D Rockefeller, who skipped service in the Civil War by paying someone to fight under his name in the Union Army, and entered the refinery business to eventually become head of the all-powerful and tentactular Standard Oil conglomerate. (Because it was not legally possible to merge all of Standard Oil’s subsidiaries into one corporation at the time, it was instead set up as a “trust”: hence the name of later “anti-trust” leg­islation introduced to break up such giant monopolies.)

Story continues

Trust-busting: a political cartoon targeting the Standard Oil Company (c 1884) - Stock Montage/Getty Images

Meanwhile oil was being struck in Russia and elsewhere, inaugurating the era of energy geopolitics, which continues to have such global ramifications today, with skirmishes over Black Sea ports and the Turkish straits a continuing echo of history. Not to be left out, Britain began looking for supplies of its own, by means of such wheezes as invading Upper Burma in 1885. Once the advantages of using oil not only to make light but to power warships became apparent in the 1890s, the Royal Navy’s determination to maintain supremacy at sea made reliable ­supplies of oil a matter of national security. To bore for oil was to bore for Britain.

This was especially important since Britain did not, within its vast empire “possess a single major oil-producing region”. Burma by itself could not power the Navy’s ships. One parliamentarian worried, far-sightedly: “At some future date, for all we can tell, we may be vitally dependent on the supply of oil ­coming from the Black Sea or the Persian Gulf.” In 1913, Admiral John Fisher proposed that a Channel Tunnel be built for “getting our oil in war as well as food”.

Winston Churchill himself, who had replaced Fisher as First Sea Lord two years earlier, was a great promoter of the switch to oil-fired ships, particularly since the ­Germans seemed to be ahead in the technology. This eventually led Churchill to a most un-Conservative spasm of nationalisation: in the summer of 1914, the government took a controlling interest in the Anglo-Persian Oil Company (later BP) in order to ensure supply.

One can hardly begrudge Ramsay ­MacDonald’s teasing congratulation of Churchill for “the magnificent Socialist position which the right hon gentleman has taken up in ­reference to oil. I congratulate him on his progress… He has discovered that the ordinary operations of ­capitalism produce monopoly.” (MacDonald added, almost as an afterthought: “What is true of food for the ships is true of food for the people.”)

Don’t be crude: James Dean, left, being prepared for the oil gushing scene in the 1956 film Giant - Warner Brothers/Getty Images

The war that was soon to break out had one of its causes, too, in Britain’s insecurity of energy ­supply, according to the author’s analysis. The Anglo-Russian Convention of 1907 had agreed to a neutral buffer zone in Persia, but the now nationalised Anglo-Persian Oil Company operated within that zone (in modern Iran), implying British ownership of it. Because Britain was dependent on Russian goodwill not to challenge this arrangement, Fisher argues, it wasn’t able to tell Russia to stop mob­ilising in the summer of 1914, which might have headed off the coming conflagration. As European countries are once again having to discover in 2022, things might turn out very badly if one is ­dependent on Russia for one’s energy supply.

From this vantage point, indeed, the optimism of the early oil epoch, as so well documented in this wonderfully detailed and colourful book, is a world of lost innocence. There was an American magazine in the 1900s called Horseless Age. Imagine cities without steaming mountains of equine dung! But no one then could quite imagine the full horrors of mass oil-fuelled ­warfare or the creeping disaster of global warming. Just before the outbreak of the Great War, this very news­paper predicted, with marvellous accuracy: “There is ­reason for believing we are approaching a period which will be known as the Oil Age.” That we are not out of it yet, however, is increasingly cause for dismay.

A Pipeline Runs Through It is published by Allen Lane at £35. To order your copy for £30 call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books