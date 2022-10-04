‘Obsessive’ customer uses gym employee’s work email to allegedly ‘stalk’ her

A gym worker thinks employers overlook this important security liability with emails and name tags.

TikToker @thatgirldray_ currently works at a gym, but she has run into the same issue before. Employers tend to require name tags and work emails with full names, which means customers have access to employees’ private information. When @thatgirldray_ had an uncomfortable encounter with a customer for the second time in her career, she spoke out about it on TikTok.

“This is why men scare me,” the video caption stated.

She said that she has an uncommon first name, so she’s easy to find on social media even without her last name. Her work email has her first and last name, and any customer she contacts can see it.

When she reached out to a new customer (using her work email) to complete his gym membership paperwork in person, he replied to her via Instagram, claiming it was “easier.”

“I would like to know how it’s easier or appropriate to message me on my personal Instagram account with matters regarding the gym slash work?” she said.

She explained that the message alone freaked her out because the same thing happened to her at a previous job. A man identified her by her name tag at work, she called the police, and he had a list of priors.

This time around, she discovered that she and the gym customer had a mutual friend on Instagram. She contacted the mutual, who had a lot to say.

“Girl, run. This guy is crazy. He’s a stalker; he’s obsessive,” is what the mutual allegedly told her. Apparently, the gym customer had previously “stalked” the mutual’s brother’s girlfriend.

“Now, I’m like nervous to go to work because I would not be able to recognize this guy, but he clearly knows me, and I don’t want to have to deal with him tomorrow or ever,” the TikToker said.

Many people in the comments section shared similar stories.

Story continues

“I had a guy overhear my name on a train and found me on social media. The downsides to an uncommon name,” a user wrote.

“I work at a truck stop restaurant and we don’t wear name tags or give out names for this reason,” a person said.

“When I was waitressing, my bosses had to change my name on the receipts because it got bad,” another commented.

“I used to wear my first name at my cashier job and men would find me so easily it was soooo scary. I felt unsafe,” someone added.

The post ‘Obsessive’ customer uses gym employee’s work email to allegedly ‘stalk’ her appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Leah Thomas is on a mission to raise awareness about how environmental injustice impacts black and brown communities

More than 12,000 Amazon shoppers swear by Crockpot's electric lunch box for keeping food warm all day long

These $22 packing cubes are how I get away with only bringing a carry-on bag on every trip

Parents built their toddler a mini elevator for his jungle gym