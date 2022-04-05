Obsidian Energy Ltd.'s (TSE:OBE) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 82% over the last three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Obsidian Energy's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Obsidian Energy is:

54% = CA$414m ÷ CA$764m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.54 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Obsidian Energy's Earnings Growth And 54% ROE

First thing first, we like that Obsidian Energy has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 9.0% net income growth seen by Obsidian Energy over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing Obsidian Energy's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 10% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Obsidian Energy is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Obsidian Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Obsidian Energy doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Obsidian Energy's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

