OC board to consider rebates

Oct. 20—The Odessa College Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Zant Room of the Saulsbury Campus Center.

Trustees will consider tax abatement agreements with Rockhound and Swift Air, both solar farms.

The Rockhound solar farm project came to the OC board for a rebate in 2019. The solar farm would be west of Odessa and south of Interstate 20.

At an Oct. 19 workshop, Board Chair Gary Johnson said that deal fell through, but Rockhound has asked for an abatement once more.

Swift Air is a new solar operation to be built near Oxy's direct air capture plant about 15 miles southeast of Notrees.

Johnson said OC has already given Oxy an abatement.

The agenda also includes considering and approving a vice president of advancement; an education report; institutional effectiveness report; Vision 2030+ update; and the president's report.