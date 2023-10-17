OC Board to meet

Oct. 16—The Odessa College Board of Trustees will meet for a work session at noon Wednesday in room 119 of the Wood Math and Science Building, 201 W. University Blvd.

Items on the agenda include purchasing a new chiller; two Chapter 312 abatement agreements with Rockhound and Swift Air; monthly financial statements and budget amendments; and an executive session.

Chapter 312 of the Tax Code, the Property Redevelopment and Tax Abatement Act allows the governing bodies of cities, counties and special districts to exempt all or part of the taxable value of new invest- ments for a period not to exceed 10 years, according to the Texas Taxpayers and Research webstite.