OC board to meet

Jan. 29—Reports on programs throughout Odessa College are on the agenda for the Board of Trustees meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Zant Room of the Saulsbury Campus Center, 201 W. University Blvd.

The Culinary program, Vision 2030+ and the Workforce Summit are among the items up for presentation.

Part of Vision 2030+ is James Segrest Stadium. The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the $6.5 million venue is planned for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 2.

Projects also include the Wood Health Sciences Building, the amphitheater shade structure and Rudy Acosta Pavilion.

Also on the agenda are:

— The president's report which includes the Workforce Summit, Wrangler Outfitters and Wrangler Service Week kickoff.

— Financial statements and budget amendments.

— Quarterly investment report.

— Pinning ceremony for Police Officer Mario Zubiate.

— Approve new Foundation Board members.