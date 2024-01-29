OC board to meet
Jan. 29—Reports on programs throughout Odessa College are on the agenda for the Board of Trustees meeting set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Zant Room of the Saulsbury Campus Center, 201 W. University Blvd.
The Culinary program, Vision 2030+ and the Workforce Summit are among the items up for presentation.
Part of Vision 2030+ is James Segrest Stadium. The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the $6.5 million venue is planned for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 2.
Projects also include the Wood Health Sciences Building, the amphitheater shade structure and Rudy Acosta Pavilion.
Also on the agenda are:
— The president's report which includes the Workforce Summit, Wrangler Outfitters and Wrangler Service Week kickoff.
— Financial statements and budget amendments.
— Quarterly investment report.
— Pinning ceremony for Police Officer Mario Zubiate.
— Approve new Foundation Board members.