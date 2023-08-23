OC church group helps seniors with food donations following storm
As cleanup continues from Tropical Storm Hilary, a church youth group jumped into action to make sure seniors in their area had enough food.
As cleanup continues from Tropical Storm Hilary, a church youth group jumped into action to make sure seniors in their area had enough food.
Californians unaccustomed to facing the powerful winds and heavy rains of tropical storms — the last time was 84 years ago — may be wondering today why Hurricane Hilary became the rare tropical cyclone to make landfall in the Golden State. To understand that, it’s helpful to know why the event is so uncommon in the first place.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
A new gay rom-com is educating straight people about gay sex.
From racist trolls to the missing Seven Dwarfs, Disney's latest reboot has been mired in multiple controversies.
Twitch's previously announced Discovery Feed is now out in the wild as a live test following the feature's announcement back in July. The new feed will surface short clips from streams in a TikTok-like area within the Twitch app, giving offline creators a way to connect with new viewers without staying live for hours on end. The company says it will use the test period to train its algorithm and collect user feedback before a full release of Discovery Feed this fall.
"Girls helping girls warms my heart." The post High schooler seeks help from ‘FBI agents of TikTok’ to find a version of a ’00s tube top her mom had — and it works appeared first on In The Know.
The average teacher can afford just 12% of homes for sale within 20 minutes of driving distance from their schools in 2023.
Here's a list of the best E ink tablets you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
TikTok is integrated ads into search results, so you’ll get branded content every time you look for a hashtag, a specific user or anything else. These ads are pulled from sponsored videos hosted on the platform and exist as a way to “further power brand discovery.” Clicking on an ad doesn’t interrupt the search experience, as the feed remains static as you peruse.
When Republican candidates for president take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first primary debate, they won't be speaking to all Americans, and they almost certainly won't be speaking to you.
Everything you need to know about Netflix's new show, Plus, how to watch the original "One Piece" anime.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key players as we head into the summer months of the 2023 NFL offseason.
Content creator Macy has curated her loft space with a mixture of textures, a calming color palette and a layout that makes perfect use of her space. The post This industrial loft in South Florida has immaculate vibes appeared first on In The Know.
Should we bet on Blanchfield to continue her rapid trajectory toward a title shot? Or is the market now overrating her against the one of the division’s best?
Franco will still be paid and accrue service time while he's on administrative leave.
It will be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.
Microsoft today announced the public preview of Python in Excel, which will allow advanced spreadsheet users to combine scripts in the popular Python language and their usual Excel formulas in the same workbook. Python runs perfectly well on any modern PC, so I'm not sure why Microsoft went the cloud route here.
A high-ranking Spanish government official called Rubiales' unsolicited kiss "an intolerable example of the machismo that women continue to endure."
Here's a list of the best immersion blenders you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Grip Security, which provides businesses with the tools to protect their SaaS applications and describes itself as the "industry's first SaaS security control plane," today announced that it has raised a $41 million Series B funding round led by Third Point Ventures. Previous investors YL Ventures, Intel Capital and The Syndicate Group also participated in this round, which brings Grip's total funding to $66 million. Since launching in 2021, the company has sharpened its messaging to focus a bit more on its capabilities to reduce SaaS identity risk, something that's top of mind for a lot of enterprises.