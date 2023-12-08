OC to honor graduates at three commencement ceremonies

Dec. 7—Odessa College will honor and celebrate its Fall 2023 graduates at three commencement ceremonies this Friday and Saturday at the Odessa College Sports Center main gymnasium.

The ceremony for graduates in the School of Health and Sciences, the Bachelor of Arts in Applied Science, and Continuing Education Medical Assistant, Massage Therapy, and Lineman programs will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 8.

The commencement ceremony for graduates of the School of Business and Industry will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 9.

The third ceremony for graduates of the School of Liberal Arts and Education and those receiving their Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 9.

All three ceremonies will be livestreamed via Odessa College's YouTube channel. More information and direct links will be available here.