OC to host SkillsUSA competition Friday

Feb. 22—Odessa College is set to host 700 to 800 high school students February 23-24 for the 2024 SkillsUSA District 2 Leadership and Skills Contest. District 2 encompasses most of West Texas. Competition begins at 9 a.m. Friday and awards will be announced at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

Students will compete in fields such as welding, culinary, web design, robotics, extemporaneous speaking, forensic science, nurse assisting, computer applications, video news production, drafting, engineering, photography, plumbing, power equipment technology, cosmetology, barbering, masonry, medical assisting, information technology services, HVAC, entrepreneurship, Esports, auto and diesel technology, criminal justice, building maintenance, carpentry, digital cinema production, and much, much more.

Find the master schedule for specific times and locations for various competitions here.