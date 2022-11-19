Is OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (VTX:OERL) Potentially Undervalued?

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (VTX:OERL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the SWX, rising to highs of CHF7.83 and falling to the lows of CHF6.15. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether OC Oerlikon's current trading price of CHF6.40 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at OC Oerlikon’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is OC Oerlikon Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – OC Oerlikon is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CHF8.16, but it is currently trading at CHF6.40 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that OC Oerlikon’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will OC Oerlikon generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 1.9% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for OC Oerlikon, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since OERL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OERL for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy OERL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for OC Oerlikon you should be aware of.

