OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (VTX:OERL): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend?

For investors with a long-term horizon, assessing earnings trend over time and against industry benchmarks is more valuable than looking at a single earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (VTX:OERL) useful as an attempt to give more color around how OC Oerlikon is currently performing.

Were OERL's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

OERL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of CHF155m has increased by 2.6% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 6.0%, indicating the rate at which OERL is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's examine what's going on with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, OC Oerlikon has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.8% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.3% is below the CH Machinery industry of 7.0%, indicating OC Oerlikon's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for OC Oerlikon’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 5.4% to 6.4%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 37% to 8.6% over the past 5 years.

OC Oerlikon's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research OC Oerlikon to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

