Is OC Oerlikon (VTX:OERL) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that OC Oerlikon Corporation AG (VTX:OERL) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is OC Oerlikon's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that OC Oerlikon had debt of CHF155.0m at the end of December 2019, a reduction from CHF456.0m over a year. But it also has CHF696.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CHF541.0m net cash.

SWX:OERL Historical Debt April 15th 2020 More

How Strong Is OC Oerlikon's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, OC Oerlikon had liabilities of CHF997.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CHF881.0m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of CHF696.0m and CHF433.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total CHF749.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since OC Oerlikon has a market capitalization of CHF2.49b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. While it does have liabilities worth noting, OC Oerlikon also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

It is just as well that OC Oerlikon's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 39% over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if OC Oerlikon can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While OC Oerlikon has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, OC Oerlikon generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 94% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.