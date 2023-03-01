Ocado is the biggest loser in the supermarket price war

Ben Marlow
Full marks to whichever creative genius composes the press releases at Ocado these days. Apparently, the company has “risen to the challenge” after its business model was “tested by a combination of macro-economic and geopolitical headwinds”; leaving management with “more confidence” in its model “than ever before”.

All of which sounds great, of course. However, there is one small problem, which is that such a breezy statement is not even in the same picking warehouse as reality after losses at the online supermarket went through the roof last year.
 
One day, some brave boss somewhere is going to stand up and issue the mother of mea culpas instead of trying to pull the wool over shareholders’ eyes with meaningless soundbites.

In anticipation of this momentous occasion, perhaps it is time for a “guff filter” that unspins the PR spin and infuses corporate statements with a greater authenticity. In Ocado’s case, the reading would be something like this: “Whoops, that was a stinker. We’ve had a pretty rotten time of it – again.”

It doesn’t matter how hard the company tries to pretend otherwise, no amount of sugar-coating can change the fact that a trebling of annual losses to more than half a billion pounds counts for a wretched year. It’s not as if this is an organisation that previously had a long track record of shooting the lights out, then suddenly had an off year.

Yes, record food inflation of 17pc has put a vicious squeeze on household finances, but Ocado has long been the perennial “jam tomorrow” story without any sign of there ever being any jam.

With further losses anticipated, Clive Black, Shore Capital analyst, and a longstanding Ocado bear, said: “One cannot yet see the rainbow, never mind any pot of gold.”
 
No wonder, then, that investor faith looks to be waning. Having been the FTSE-100’s worst performer in 2022, the shares dived as much as 9pc in the aftermath of yet another set of disappointing financial results.

Indeed, some in the City might reasonably be wondering whether the retailer is now further than ever from delivering on all the hype. Black described the results as “awful”. Turnover has flatlined, net debt has jumped, and every year for the last six years – apart from at the height of lockdown – it has slipped deeper into the red.
 
In 2017, pre-tax losses stood at £8m. The following year the figure was £45m, then £211m. The pandemic provided some relief of sorts. In 2020, losses narrowed to £78m – but by 2021, they had  more than doubled to £177m. The latest deficit is a whopping £500m – way above analyst forecasts of £426m.

The company maintains that it is possible to make money as the shift to online accelerates, yet it has only posted a profit twice in the last two decades and now it is having to contend with a cost of living crunch in which overstretched families are flocking to the discounters, trading down to no-frills labels, and spending less.

For the meantime, orders are holding up but if inflation confounds the Bank of England’s forecasts, and proves more dogged, as some economists think it might, then it's not hard to imagine more people having second thoughts about forking out as much as £7 for the privilege of their groceries being delivered to the front door.

Part of the problem is that the world has changed – again. After the Covid-inspired boom that saw Ocado briefly surpass Tesco to become Britain’s most highly-valued retailer at £18bn, came the great “Covid unwind” – in the words of Ocado founder and boss Tim Steiner – to leave it worth just £4.8bn.
 
In plain terms, the lockdown boom was desperately over-egged and predictions of a permanent shift in buying behaviour have proven to be way off the mark. Shoppers have returned the aisles in droves, at first driven as much by the euphoria of restrictions being lifted, more so now by a pressing need to count the pennies.

Every month, the German discounters are the stand-out winners. Sales at Aldi jumped 27pc in the last four weeks, pushing its market share to a new record of 9.4pc. At Lidl, sales grew 25.4pc, and it now holds 7.1pc of the market. And though Ocado gained an extra 0.1pc share, in reality it remains a bit-player with a paltry 1.9pc slice of an industry worth £33bn in the UK last month and there’s little to suggest that is likely to change any time soon.

The company boasts of 867,000 “active customers”, an increase of 11.6pc, and that its share of the online grocery market is estimated at 12.1pc versus 10.8pc in the latter half of 2021. But the key figure really is the number of orders it takes per week, which currently stands at 381,000 or 0.5pc of the population.

Much hope rests with attempts to sell its equally flaunted state-of-the-art technology and robotic warehouses to rivals – yet that too has failed to live up to expectations despite billions of pounds of investment. Indeed sales overseas amounted to just £148m, and as Black points out, the average large Tesco store generates in the region of £100m turnover annually.

Struggling for answers, the company plans to double down on its Tesco price-match scheme – with customers promised money off 10,000 products if they are more expensive at Ocado. Yet going up against the buying power of the country’s most feared supermarket will be similar to swimming into the mouth of a shark.

As the supermarket price wars heat up, Ocado looks destined to be one of the big losers.

