Ocado declares end of 'large basket' shop in middle class squeeze - live updates

Ocado sales were hit as shoppers filled their baskets with less items - PA

Ocado lost more than half a billion pounds as shoppers filled up their baskets with fewer items since the pandemic amid the cost of living crisis.

Revenues from its online grocery joint venture with Marks & Spencer fell 3.8pc to £2.2bn as it blamed "the unwind of the large basket shopping behaviours of the pandemic".

Ocado said the average number of items a customer was buying per visit to its online supermarket dropped from 52 in 2021 to 46 last year, the same amount as before Covid.

The value of the items in each shopping basket fell from £129 to £118 but, due to recent price rises, that is considerably ahead of the £106 seen before 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes and other charges slumped to a £74.1m loss as it all said the small number of items being purchased was being affected by the cost of living crisis. The company made a pre-tax loss of £500.8m.

Chief executive Tim Steiner said: "Ocado Retail, our UK JV with M&S, has shown its resilience against a backdrop of higher costs and smaller baskets, reflecting the Covid unwind and the UK cost of living crisis, by growing customer numbers and increasing online market share.

"As the Covid unwind fades and customer growth continues the business will start to recover the fixed costs of recent capacity commitments."

Its stock has fallen 54pc in the last year and was the worst performer on the FTSE 100 in 2022.

08:03 AM

Markets fall as rates outlook darkens

Markets in London have fallen at the open with investors reassessing the global economy's outlook given expectations for higher interest rates.

The FTSE 100 dropped 0.4pc to 7,904.46 to start the day while the midcap FTSE 250 slid 0.2pc to 19,842.46.

07:57 AM

Cost-cutting paying off at AO World

Online electricals retailer AO World has boosted it annual earnings outlook for the third time since November as it said cost-cutting efforts and targeted price rises were paying off.

The group said its profitability has seen a better-than-expected improvement as it drives cost savings and as it cheered a "resilient" customer base.

AO World said price increases across mobiles have also been slightly higher than forecast.

It now expects underlying earnings to be in the range of £37.5m to £45m for the full year.

The group had already increased earnings guidance in November and again in January.

AO World runs AO.com - REUTERS/Carl Recine

07:48 AM

Ocado losses triple as grocery business struggles

Online supermarket company Ocado saw its pre-tax loss balloon to nearly £501m last year, nearly three times as high as in 2021.

The business has had a tough ride over the past couple of years.

The company's joint venture with Marks & Spencer failed to make the most of the opportunity in online retail during the pandemic.

Now shoppers are returning to stores and watching their spending with the UK's cost-of-living crisis sending them to discount supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl.

The loss came despite overall revenue remaining broadly flat at £2.5bn, up just 0.6pc.

Chief executive Tim Steiner said he has "more confidence... than ever before" in the company's business model, despite facing "macro-economic and geopolitical headwinds" which have tested every company over the past year.

Ocado has increased investment in its solutions business, where the company builds automated warehouses for retailers using its robotic technology.

Ocado - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

07:40 AM

Good morning

Smaller shopping baskets and falling sales in its joint venture with Marks & Spencer meant losses deepened for Ocado.

The robotics and online groceries software developer saw earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fall to a loss of £74.1m last year.

Its online grocery arm expects mid-digit sales growth this year.

What happened overnight

Asian shares climbed on Tuesday, tracking small gains on Wall Street, while the US dollar paused after a sharp rally as month-end flows lift sentiment and investors adjust to expectations of more interest rate hikes.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3pc higher, but was set to end the month down about 6pc. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.5pc.

China shares added 0.4pc and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 1pc higher, but was on track to end its three month winning streak as the China reopening rally loses steam.

Tokyo stocks ended marginally higher, trimming earlier gains as investors awaited better opportunities for buying.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.1pc to 27,445.56, while the broader Topix index added 0.1pc to 1,993.28.

Wall Street begun the week strongly as bargain hunting investors found value in beaten-down shares after the main benchmarks suffered their worst weekly selloff this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended trading up 0.2pc to 32,889.09. The S&P 500 closed 0.3pc higher at 3,982.24, while the the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6pc to 11,466.98.

The US equity indexes were boosted by easing Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped 2.3 basis points to 3.926pc.