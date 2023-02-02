Ocala basketball coach accused of filming himself having sex with minor

A 46-year-old basketball coach is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of his young athletes.

Police said Roosevelt Overstreet, a basketball coach and trainer who also worked for the city’s recreation department, was training the young girl involved at the Edward D. Croskey Center.

“This gentleman was actually quite a staple in the community, dealing with many of our children, right in our recreation division,” said Det. Crystal Blanton with the Ocala Police Department.

Police said he developed a relationship with the girl and started having sex with her at his home and recording videos of it.

Read: Newborn becomes first to be surrendered at ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ in Ocala

“What was believed to be an upstanding member of the community that was dealing with children on a daily basis, who I feel took advantage of that of his role in the community,” Blanton said.

Police said after the girl came forward and reported Overstreet, police had her do a controlled call with police listening where officers said Overstreet “to delete everything so [her parents] did not find out” and that “she would need to beg her parents not to report it.”

Read: A new Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Central Florida

On top of facing charges for having sex with a minor, Overstreet is also facing charges for producing and distributing child porn.

Police believe it is possible there are other victims out there and they want people who know anything to come forward.

Read: Marion County man accused of poisoning, killing neighborhood cats, dog

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.