Ocala boy, 4, shot himself in the hand. He was injured; the gun's owner was arrested

A 4-year-old boy found a gun and shot himself in the right hand on Monday, the Ocala Police Department reports. The gun's owner – a woman who was visiting the child's home – has been arrested on a charge of culpable negligence.

Carlene A. Jarrett, 25, of Ocala, was booked into the Marion County Jail with bail set at $2,000. She had worked as a corrections assistant at the jail until her arrest. The firearm was her personal gun and not related to her jail duties.

The child's middle and ring fingers were injured, police said. He was first taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center and then transferred to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

The gun was inside a zipped sweater pocket

According to police, on Monday Jarrett was visiting a friend who lives in a southeast Ocala apartment. Jarrett told Detective Scott Rowe that she owns a Ruger handgun and had it with her during the visit. She said she was wearing a sweater and the gun was in a zipped pocket.

Jarrett told police she placed the sweater on top of a table in the main room. Jarrett said the firearm was loaded and a round was in the chamber.

The Ocala Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Jarrett said she fell asleep on the couch and her friend's son was playing. She said she woke up when she heard a gunshot and noticed that the child had been shot in the hand, according to the arrest report.

She said her friend, who is the child's mother, ran from the kitchen and picked up the boy. Jarrett said the boy's mother yelled at her for leaving her gun unattended and told her "he was curious," according to the report.

Jarrett said she drove the friend and the boy to Ocala Regional Medical Center. She said she believed the gun was safe in the sweater pocket when she fell asleep.

According to Ocala police, the boy's mother knew Jarrett had a gun in the sweater pocket

Rowe returned to the mother's residence on Tuesday for a follow-up interview. The mother, whose name was not immediately released, said Jarrett came to the apartment, removed her sweater and put it on the couch beside her. The woman said she knew the gun was in the sweater when they greeted each other.

The woman said she was in the kitchen when she heard the gunshot and ran to the living room. She said she saw a gunshot wound to her son's arm. Jarrett was on the couch removing bullets from the gun, the mother said. She said they went to the hospital.

The detective interviewed Jarrett at the Ocala Police Department. Jarrett said her sweater was on the couch beside her before she fell asleep. She was arrested after the interview.

Jarrett has lost her job at the jail

Sheriff's Office officials said Jarrett began working for the agency in April 2021 and was still serving a probationary period. Officials said her employment is being discontinued.

Jarrett told police that she was going to take the test to become a correction officer on Tuesday.

There have been several other shootings in recent days in Ocala/Marion

• Early Saturday, a gunshot victim died at the Maricamp ER. Sheriff's Office detectives said Tuesday that they're investigating the incident as a homicide.

Because the victim's family invoked Marsy's Law, deputies cannot release any information including his name, age or any identifying information. The shooting happened in Silver Springs Shores.

• On Sunday, Keith Boone, 30, was shot and killed in the 1300 block of Northwest Eighth Street. Ocala Police detectives said it appears there was some type of argument between Boone and the shooter, who escaped on a bicycle.

• On Jan. 13, Ocala police officers responded to two shootings less than five miles from each other. The first shooting was in the 800 block of Northwest 15th Avenue. The second was in the 1800 block of Northwest Second Street. A vehicle was hit by gunfire.

There were no injuries.

Anyone with information about the shootings the Ocala Police Department is investigating can contact the department at 369-7000. The sheriff's office can be contacted at 732-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 368-7867 or www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala woman faces culpable negligence charge after boy shoots himself