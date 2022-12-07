Ocala couple arrested on multiple human trafficking charges, Marion County deputies say

Marion County’s Sheriff’s Office has arrested a married couple on multiple counts of child neglect and human trafficking.

Jessica Edwards, 33, and Dwight Edwards, 47, were both arrested.

Deputies began to conduct an investigation after they found inappropriate texts from Dwight, messaging children into trading sexual favors for cash and expensive items.

This had been happening for over a year, MSCO said.

Read: Florida warns residents about scammers using Google Voice to steal money

Jessica was brought in for an interview to assist in finding Dwight but she refused to comply.

Detectives also said that she had forced the child victims to have contact with Dwight alone.

Jessica is currently being held on a $100,000 bond at the Marion County Jail on two counts of child neglect.

Read: Orange County deputies investigate after person stabbed at business early Wednesday

Dwight was found in Stockbridge, Georgia by deputies and was arrested on six counts of human trafficking a minor and six counts of lewd and lascivious battery.

He is being held at the Henry County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Marion County.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.