Ocala court notes: Prison in federal weapons case and probation for state explosives case

Two men facing criminal charges resolved their cases last week during separate hearings.

U.S. District Judge John Antoon II sentenced Glenn Edward Davis Jr. to a 17½-year prison term for two counts each of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to federal court records.

Davis, of Ocala, must surrender the guns and ammunition connected to the offenses.

Cases: One felony case resolved with plea deal, another dropped when victim can't be found

Plea: Ocala's former HR director gets probation, community service in domestic violence case

Jail: ACLU lawsuit says Ocala jail extended man's detention just because he was born outside U.S.

An Ocala Police Department officer stopped a vehicle Davis was driving in March 2019, according to federal court officials. Davis ran, leaving a loaded firearm, meth that was packaged for distribution and his driver's license behind.

Months later, on July 10, 2019, a police detective saw Davis, 36, driving another vehicle and tried to stop it. Davis stopped the vehicle and ran. The detective pursued Davis, officials said. The detective caught up to Davis and the two tussled when the law enforcement official tried to arrest him.

During the struggle, the detective was injured. Davis was eventually arrested. The officer was treated and later released from a hospital.

Searching the car, officials said they found a loaded gun, ecstasy pills, heroin, fentanyl and meth ready for distribution.

Davis' DNA was found on the gun, federal officials said. Davis has 14 prior felony convictions and he's not allowed to posses a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charges in June 2021.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which is a joint federal, state and local partnership.

State vs. Paul Thomas Giangrasso

In the second case, a man arrested and accused of having multiple explosives at his residence and allegedly pointed a gun at a sheriff's deputy was sentenced to two years of probation, according to court records.

Story continues

Paul Thomas Giangrasso, 49, of Ocala, was charged with five counts of make or attempt to make destructive device and one count each of possession of a firearm or ammunition in violation of risk protection and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti adjudicated Giangrasso guilty after he pleaded no contest. Among the terms of his plea agreement, Giangrasso must undergo a mental health evaluation and substance abuse evaluation and submit to random drug and alcohol screens test twice a month at his own expense. He also cannot have any explosive devices and materials.

According to sheriff's deputies, explosive devices and materials were discovered in various containers in different parts of his residence. Deputies went to the man's home because they had obtained a risk protection order, signed by a judge, that allowed them to seize any weapons found at his residence.

At the home, deputies found suspicious wiring and called the bomb squad. From there, officials found other dangerous devices.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Marion weapons cases: Probation and prison for local men