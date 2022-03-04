Ocala court notes: Two men sentenced, charges dropped against a third in felony court

Two men entered plea bargains last week, resolving their criminal cases before trial, and charges were dropped against a third man.

State v. Brian David Bass

Bass, 30, was charged with lewd or lascivious battery on a child age 12 to 16. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to eight years in prison and seven years of probation. The incarceration and probation will run concurrently.

Bass has credit for 31 days already served at the Marion County Jail. His plea deal stipulates that he cannot have any contact with the victim, must submit a DNA sample and must pay fines and court costs.

His family was in court, and Bass' lawyer, local defense attorney Melanie Slaughter, asked if her client's probation could be transferred to North Carolina. Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon did not object to the request.

Once Bass is released, he must register as a sexual offender.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Bass in 2018 and accused him of having sexual encounters with a then-15-year-old girl.

Stave v. Sabatiel Robles

Sabatiel Robles, 20, was sentenced to three years behind bars and three years of probation to run concurrently. He was charged with attempted robbery with a firearm, burglary of a conveyance while armed, grand theft and petit theft. He was sentenced as a youthful offender.

Robles, who was represented by Inverness lawyer Eric Svilsizer, has 446 days of credit from the county jail.

The man, his then 17-year-old brother and a 14-year-old boy were accused of trying to rob a man in Marion Oaks a little more than two years ago, sheriff's deputies said in a report. According to prosecutors, the charges against the teenagers were resolved in juvenile court.

State v. Robert Michael Klum

Prosecutors also announced last week that they have dropped charges – two counts of sexual battery and one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition and battery – that Robert Michael Klum had faced since 2019.

The state said the victim repeatedly said she would refuse to testify and decline to appear in court.

State lawyers said without her cooperation, they could not move forward with the case.

Klum, 41, was accused of raping and battering the woman in front of a child, according to a Sheriff's Office report.

Despite those dropped charges, Klum also was charged with violation of probation for domestic violence by strangulation. The court found he was in violation and he was sentenced to five years in prison.

