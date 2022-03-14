Ocala courthouse: 15-year prison term for hit-and-run traffic death of 7-year-old bicyclist

A judge has sentenced a 19-year-old man to 15 years in prison for the hit-and-run traffic crash that killed a 7-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle.

When Circuit Judge Peter Brigham announced his decision, Kameron Randell Blessitt turned around, looked at family and friends sitting behind him and appeared shocked. When a bailiff handcuffed Blessitt, the defendant told Brigham "I'm so sorry," and "please, I'm so sorry about this," and then added, "it was a terrible accident."

Blessitt's supporters were saddened and sobbing. They assured Blessitt that he will be fine and they will be there for him.

The defense plea for leniency

Emotions ran high on both sides of the courtroom Friday afternoon. Family and friends of the victim, Bryce Benson, were sitting behind Assistant State Attorney Eric Rauba. They got up and left while bailiffs asked Blessistt's supporters, sitting across the aisle, to remain in their seats.

Bryce Benson

For two hours, Brigham listened to legal arguments and witness testimony and reviewed documents.

Local defense lawyer James Reich told the judge that sending Blessitt, his client, to prison would cause more harm than good. Reich said Blessitt has been a productive member of society since the November 2019 crash.

Reich also noted that, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Bryce was the primary cause of the crash.

The lawyer said Blessitt could be under supervision for six years and should be sentenced as a youthful offender, since he was 17 at the time of the crash. He told the judge that he could wave the minimum mandatory four years in prison for the charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death or serious bodily injuries.

"He was scared," Reich said.

Lawyer James Reich makes a point during a hearing

Prosecutor wants punishment for Blessitt

Rauba countered that Blessitt shouldn't be sentenced as a youthful offender and deserves more than four years behind bars.

The prosecutor said two other teenagers who were in the vehicle at the time of the deadly wreck told Blessitt to stop, but he didn't.

Rauba said when Bryce was hit, his cap went inside the vehicle. Blessitt, he said, tossed the cap outside.

He said Blessitt drove home, which was not far away, and parked the vehicle in the back. Rauba said instead of calling 911, Blessitt called his grandfather, who called 911.

The prosecutor said Blessitt was not truthful in an interview with FHP Cpl. Crystal Sollazzo, the traffic homicide investigator who spoke with him.

Bryce's bicycle

Then, Rauba said, Blessitt committed a crime in another county not long after the crash.

"He should be punished," the prosecutor said.

Blessitt speaks in court

One boy who was in the vehicle when the crash occurred took the stand. Now 16, he said they were driving around and Blessitt was speeding before the crash. The teen said they told Blessitt to stop when Bryce was hit, but he didn't. The teenager said when he went home, he told his mother and 911 was called.

In her testimony, Sollazzo said Blessitt never told her about having other people in the vehicle. She said Blessitt showed no remorse and shed no tears during the interview. She said he was calm and chatted about his friends and future plans.

Reich questioned Blessitt about the ordeal. Blessitt said he has been working and always had a job. He called what happened to Bryce "tragic" and said he feels "really bad."

"I wish I could take it back," he said.

Marion County Judicial Center

Blessitt said he has had bad dreams and was unable to sleep after the crash.

The judge's decision

Rauba questioned Blessitt about the burglary in Alachua County that took place not long after Bryce's death. Testimony presented at the hearing indicated that Blessitt was sentenced to a pre-trial diversionary program in that case.

The judge said he had been thinking about what to do ever since Blessitt decided he was changing his plea in 2021. Blessitt decided to forego a trial and had no plea bargain in place; sentencing was left up to the judge.

Back then, the judge told him he did not have to sentence him as a youthful offender. Brigham said one report given to him states there weren't any services available for Blessitt and he should be sentenced as an adult.

Brigham said he was not going to sentence Blessitt as a youthful offender or as a juvenile. He said Blessitt should have been looking out for Bryce and wondered what the victim's last thoughts were.

Circuit Judge Peter Brigham

The judge said after the crash, Blessitt lied, which is a "red flag for me." He said Blessitt threw the little boy's hat from the vehicle, ignored his friends telling him to stop, and later got into trouble for burglary.

A mother's letter is read aloud in court

Bryce was hit in Florida Highlands, in the 10800 block of Southwest 155th Street. Another boy was riding with Bryce, but on the opposite side of the road. Bryce was a second grader at Sunrise Elementary School.

Blessitt was also charged with not having a motor vehicle registration. He could have been sentenced to a 30-year prison term for leaving the scene of a crash involving death or serious bodily injuries offense.

The judge sentenced Blessitt to 21 days in jail for the registration charge. He received credit for time already served at a juvenile facility and the Marion County Jail.

A memorial for Bryce

Bryce's mother, who was in court but did not speak, gave a woman a letter she wrote to read aloud to the court. In the letter, the woman said she has been living an "emotional hell." She said she will never get to see her son graduate from school, go to prom, get married, have a career or children.

She said Blessitt could've stopped after the crash, and her son was loved by everyone.

