Ocala courthouse: Citing evidence problems, state won't file charges in attempted murder

The state has decided not to prosecute a man who was arrested and accused of shooting another man in northwest Ocala last year.

Last week, Carlos Juan-Lantavious McDonald was on the arraignment docket of Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti. The purpose for the hearing was to determine if the State Attorney's Office was going to file charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm against McDonald.

McDonald's name had been on several arraignment dockets since his arrest earlier this year.

The state's reason for not moving forward

Prosecutors stated in a court document that there's insufficient physical evidence to corroborate McDonald's identification as the shooter, and therefore the likelihood of conviction at a trial was not favorable.

The document announcing the prosecutors' decision was filed on June 13. The paperwork was sent to McDonald's lawyer, Laurie Hall of Ocala.

Despite the state not proceeding with McDonald's case, it did advise the court that the 31-year-old was not to be released from the Marion County Jail, where he's currently being held, because he still faces violation of probation charges.

Court records indicate that McDonald was placed on probation in December 2020 for occupied burglary of a dwelling, aggravated stalking and simple battery.

Authorities alleged that McDonald violated the terms of his probation when he moved from his residence without first checking with his probation officer. He also reportedly failed to report to his probation officer, and was ordered not to have any contact, direct or indirect, with a victim when he was charged with trespass structure of a conveyance.

McDonald's hearing for the violation of probation charge is slated for next month.

Jail records show he has been at the facility since February 2021. McDonald has been released from prison since April 2013.

June 2021 shooting

The Ocala man was accused of shooting a man multiple times in the arm and chest on June 16, 2021.

Ocala police officers were called to Northwest 17th Avenue and Second Street about the shooting. They were told that the gunman approached the victim and opened fire. The victim was standing outside a residence when he was shot, officers said.

The victim went to a nearby residence, where he fell down. Emergency personnel were called to the area. Police officials arrived and performed life saving measures on the victim. Medical officials transported the victim to a local hospital for further treatment.

From their investigation, detectives were told that McDonald was the triggerman. He was picked up in a traffic stop four months ago after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Law enforcement officials were told that the the victim's shooting possibly stemmed from the May 2021 shooting death of Zion Wills. The 21-year-old was gunned down in a gas station parking lot.

No one has been charged in connection with Wills' death.

