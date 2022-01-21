Ocala courthouse: Man serving life in prison for robbery fails in effort for release

A man's request to be released from prison, where he is serving life for robbery with a deadly weapon while wearing a mask, has been denied by a judge.

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti explained the reasons for his ruling in an order rejecting an amended motion for post-conviction relief for Jackie W. Woods.

According to Tatti, Woods went to trial for the charge in 2014 and a jury found him guilty. He was sentenced to life that same year as a prison releasee re-offender.

Criteria

Woods appealed to the 5th District Court of Appeal. In his motion, Woods said he was entitled to the relief because of "newly discovered evidence."

Tatti said Woods had to satisfy two requirements for the relief. First, the evidence presented "must have been unknown by the trial court, by the party, or by counsel at the time of trial, and it must appear that neither defendant nor his counsel could have known of it by the use of diligence."

And second: "The newly discovered evidence must be of such a nature that it would probably produce an acquittal on retrial."

From his motion, Woods claims co-defendant Marcus Ewart had "recanted his trial testimony that implicated the Defendant in the robbery."

An evidentiary hearing on Woods' motion was held in November. Ewart and Woods both testified.

Ewart told the court that he sent a letter to Woods in June 2018. In the letter, Ewart said he lied when he testified against Woods at Woods' trial.

He said he wrote the letter because he wanted "to correct the wrong that (he) did and make it right." Ewart sent a second letter in October 2019 where he said he lied at the trial.

Ewart was questioned about the two letters at the hearing. He said the first letter was his handwriting, but he did not write the second letter. He said he doesn't know who wrote the letter and doesn't remember signing it.

When Ewart was questioned further, he said he wrote the second letter and the handwriting from both letters are the same.

"The Court has reviewed both handwritten letters and the handwriting in both letters do not appear to match," Tatti wrote in his order. The judge also said "the body of the letters appear to be written in different handwriting than Mr. Ewart's signature at the end."

Tatti notes that every time Ewart was questioned about Woods, to include Woods' role in the robbery and whether he was afraid of Woods, Ewart said "he could not recall."

"Given Mr. Ewart's selective memory and his inconsistent testimony regarding the letters provided to the Court purported to be written by Mr. Ewart, this Court does not find Mr. Ewart to be credible," Tatti wrote.

The judge said a Florida Department of Law Enforcement official testified Woods' DNA profile matched the DNA sample taken from a mask worn by the offender. Officials said Woods was wearing the mask at the time of the holdup.

At trial, the judge said, two people testified that they were with Woods at the time of the robbery. They said that Woods was involved in the robbery.

"Given the evidence against the Defendant at trial, there is no reasonable probability the Defendant would have been found not guilty," the judge concluded.

