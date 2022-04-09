Ocala courthouse: Probation for co-defendant in 2019 Silver Springs Shores shooting case

A third person connected to a Silver Springs Shores house shooting several years ago has been sentenced.

Quinten L. Gagger must serve three years of probation after pleading no contest to a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to court records.

Gagger had faced eight counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Those offenses were dropped by prosecutors. In a memorandum, the state said the multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were consolidated into the one charge: shooting into an occupied dwelling.

As part of his plea arrangement, court documents show, Gagger cannot have any contact with the victim, must complete an anger management course, must successfully finish a substance abuse program on his first attempt at his own expense, and must testify truthfully in any of his co-defendants' proceedings.

Devin L. Washington is the last person in this case whose charges have not yet been resolved, records indicate. He's also charged with shoot into an occupied dwelling.

The case dates back to July 2019

Gagger, 23, Washington, 22, Lawrence Vereen, 21, and Alexis Angela Adriance, 27, were taken into custody after authorities say they fired shots inside a Silver Springs Shores residence in July 2019.

Witnesses told sheriff's deputies that Vereen, Adriance and two others forced their way into the residence. Shots were fired at several people, including children, who were inside, authorities said.

Deputies were told that the dispute was about rent. No one was injured.

Vereen was charged with principal to shooting within or into a dwelling. He was sentenced to three years of probation in January.

Adriance was sentenced to two years in prison in January on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling. She has since filed a motion seeking post-conviction relief, arguing that her term behind bars should be reduced to 14 months, according to court records.

Circuit Judge Peter Brigham has presided over all four cases.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Three years of probation for co-defendant in Marion County shooting