Ocala courthouse: Three men accept plea deals, and prison terms, for child sex cases

Three men were sentenced from four to 15 years in prison during separate hearings earlier this week.

State v. Jason Scott Sciongay

Hernando County resident Jason Scott Sciongay, locked up for more than a year, is expected to spend the next four years behind bars after being sentenced for trying to arrange a meeting with a juvenile for sex.

Sciongay, his lawyer and the State Attorney's Office agreed to a charge of travel to meet a minor after use of computer to lure child. He entered a guilty plea and was adjudicated guilty by Circuit Judge Peter Brigham at a hearing held Wednesday at the Marion County Judicial Center.

The 35-year-old man appeared in front of the judge via Zoom from the Marion County Jail. Two other charges – use computer to seduce solicit lure child and unlawful use of two-way communications device to facilitate – were dropped by prosecutors.

Sciongay was told that once he's released from prison, he must serve two years of sex offender probation and register as a sexual predator. Sciongay had to submit a DNA sample, plus pay fines and court costs.

Sciongay told the judge he understood the terms of his plea agreement and was satisfied with his lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Peter Sziklai. Assistant State Attorney Elizabeth White represented the state.

How Sciongay was arrested

At a press conference held at the Marion County Sheriff's Office in late February 2021, authorities announced the arrest of Sciongay and 11 other men in an undercover operation where the goal was to catch adults trying to meet minors for sex.

Called the "Dirty Dozen," the men “engaged in lewd conversation with the 'child' and described the sexual acts they wanted to perform with them,” Sheriff's Office officials said. Some of the men sent graphic pictures of themselves, officials said.

Instead of chatting with a youngster, the men actually were communicating with a law enforcement official.

Of the dozen, two – Jorge Cruz Ordonez, 34, of Ocala and Robert Salch, 23, of Brooksville – have been convicted, according to local court records. Ordonez was sentenced to two years in prison and Salch to three years of probation. Both court cases were settled in 2021, records show.

The cases against the others are ongoing.

State v. Jose Angel Garcia

On Wednesday, Jose Angel Garcia was sentenced to eight years in prison and must register as a sex offender. He pleaded no contest to unlawful sexual activity with a minor and unlawful acts sexually transmitted diseases.

Garcia, who's from Ocala, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti. He has 217 days of credit for time already served at the Marion County Jail, according to court records.

The 35-year-old was accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile and was taken into custody by Ocala police officials in 2016.

State v. David James Riedle

Tatti also sentenced David James Riedle to 15 years in prison for attempted lewd lascivious molestation of a victim younger than 12, lewd lascivious molestation to child and lewd or lascivious exhibition by person 18 or older.

Riedle pleaded no contest and was adjudicated guilty. Once the Ocala resident is released, he must register as a sex offender and submit to a DNA sample. He has 365 days of credit for time already served at the jail.

The 39-year-old man was reported to have inappropriately touched a girl multiple times when she was age 7 to 16. He was taken into custody in 2021.

