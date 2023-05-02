Ocala courthouse: Three men sentenced to prison in separate felony cases

Three felony cases were resolved at the Marion County Judicial Center on April 26 and 27. Here's what we know:

State v. Nelson Servando Ferguson

Trial: In November, jurors found Nelson Servando Ferguson guilty of attempted manslaughter with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He was found not guilty of possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Sentence: On April 26, Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon sentenced Ferguson to a 40-year prison term. He has 1,196 days of credit for time spent at the county jail.

Charged: Teen charged as an adult for 2022 crash that killed passenger, 15

Fire: Ocala police arrest man they say attempted to burn down area hospital

Special conditions: Ferguson must pay $3,394 to the Marion County Sheriff's Office for investigative costs.

About the case: The 23-year-old Ocala man was arrested in 2019 in connection with an incident where a woman was shot in the legs three times. Deputies said the residence where the victim was located was shot at multiple times.

State v. Servando Ferguson Jr.

Trial: Last month, a jury found Servando Ferguson Jr. guilty of principal to robbery with a firearm.

Sentence: On April 26, Herndon sentenced Ferguson to a 30-year prison sentence. He has 593 days of credit for time already spent at the jail.

Special conditions: Ferguson is not allowed to have contact with his co-defendants and victims, and he must pay restitution to the victim/victims.

About the case: The 27-year-old Ocala man was part of a plot to rob a man in 2019.

Ocala police officials said the victim saw an older model Chevy Impala on Craigslist for $7,000. The man met Ferguson's father, Servando Ferguson Sr., to purchase the vehicle.

The victim said he gave the elder Ferguson the money, and he was taken to a residence, where he was robbed.

Another man, 26-year-old Cortez Wilson of Orlando, was sentenced last year to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery with a firearm. The case against a fourth man, Corey Hunt, 52, of Ocala, is ongoing, court records show.

Story continues

Ferguson Sr. was sentenced to a 15-year prison term on April 21.

State v. Cecil Eugene Wryals

Plea: No contest to aggravated battery by person in detention facility. A charge of sexual battery force likely to cause injury was not pursued by prosecutors.

Sentence: Herndon sentenced Cecil Eugene Wryals, 40, of Dunnellon, to 15 years in prison. He has 1,711 days of credit for time served at the county jail.

About the case: Law enforcement officials said an inmate at the county jail was assaulted by four men. The victim had broken ribs, a swollen eye and hand, and missing teeth, authorities said.

Charles Reynaldo Murillo, 34, of Ocala, and Steven Alexander Villafane, 37, of Ocala, have been convicted and are serving time in prison. The case against a fourth man, Juan Pagan-Ayala, 32, of Ocala, is ongoing, court records show.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Three men sentenced to prison terms in felony cases