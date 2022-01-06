Ocala courthouse: Three pending felony cases resolved

Three men resolved pending felony cases this week during separate hearings held at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala.

According to court documents, Dalton Edwards on Tuesday pleaded no contest to aggravated battery and was adjudicated guilty by Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti.

As part of a plea bargain, Edwards must serve five years of probation, successfully complete a sex offender treatment program and submit to an annual polygraph examination.

Edwards, 23, of Cape Coral, was arrested in 2019 on a charge of lewd or lascivious battery. That offense was dropped and replaced with aggravated battery by prosecutors.

Edwards was taken into custody when he and a juvenile girl engaged in a sexual encounter that involved them kissing and fondling each other, according to a Marion County Sheriff's Office report.

Ladeldrick D. Brown

Also Tuesday, Tatti sentenced Ladeldrick D. Brown, who pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges including sale and possession of cocaine, to nearly 13 years in prison.

Brown, 36, of Ocala, has 509 days of credit for time already served while at the county jail.

Agents from the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) arrested Brown in 2020 when they said they found cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA and marijuana inside a vehicle he was driving.

Authorities said Brown sold drugs at different motels. Records show Brown has served time in state and federal prisons for various offenses.

Alex Reyes

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Alex Reyes of Fort Myers was placed on three years of probation by Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon for robbery.

As part of the sentence, according to court records, Reyes must write an apology letter to the victim, make restitution to Circle K and undergo a mental health evaluation within 60 days.

Ocala police officials said in 2020, Reyes stole beer from the Circle K on Northeast 28th Avenue. Before leaving the business, officers said, Reyes threatened the clerk with a steak knife.

