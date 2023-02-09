Ocala courthouse: Two men accept plea deals to resolve their felony cases

Two men have entered into plea agreements with the State Attorney's Office and been sentenced to prison in separate criminal cases.

The sentences were handed down on Thursday when Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon was setting trial dates for defendants.

State v. Angel Acosta-Cruz

Appearing via Zoom from the Marion County Jail, Angel Acosta-Cruz pleaded no contest to attempted sexual battery on a child younger than 12 and lewd and lascivious battery on a child age 12-15.

The first charge was amended from the original offense of capital sexual battery. A third charge of lewd and lascivious molestation was not pursued by the state.

Acosta-Cruz was sentenced to 11.3 years in prison, to run concurrently for both offenses, followed by 10 years of sex offender probation. He must register as a sexual predator.

The 31-year-old Indiana man was ordered not to have any contact with the victims. He has 892 days of credit for time already served at the jail.

Assistant State Attorney Adam Smith and Assistant Public Defender Stacia Rae Arnold handled the case.

Acosta-Cruz's arrest

In 2018, law enforcement officials were told that Acosta-Cruz had molested two boys at different times.

During the investigation, the victims said Acosta-Cruz took advantage of them. In one instance, a victim said, Acosta-Cruz told him not to say anything. The second victim said he was bribed with gifts.

Acosta-Cruz was found in another state and detained in 2020. He was transferred to the jail, where he has been held without bail pending resolution of the case.

State v. Nathaniel James Woodruff

Two years ago, shots fired from a vehicle struck a high school senior, paralyzing him from the waist down. Now a man accused of being in that vehicle has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for being an accessory after the fact.

Present with his lawyer, D. Gary Lashley, Nathaniel James Woodruff, wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, pleaded no contest to two counts of the charge. As part of his plea agreement, Woodruff cannot have any contact with the victim, must cooperate with the state, and must testify truthfully against his co-defendants.

Woodruff has been out on bond since August 2022. He has 568 days of credit for time already served at the jail awaiting resolution of this case.

Assistant State Attorney Marissa Meyer was present for the state.

Prosecutors said Woodruff admitted to being present at the time of the shooting, but did not pull the trigger.

He was originally charged with principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle and principal to aggravated battery with a firearm. He was also charged with firing shots at a law enforcement official in a different case. The latter charge was dropped due to possible identification issues.

The victim is still paralyzed from the waist down

In January 2021, Omarea James, who was 18, and his older brother were riding together in a vehicle when they noticed they were being followed.

While driving, the brothers heard several gunshots. A bullet struck the younger brother in his side. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Since the shooting, the victim has been treated for his injury, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

At the time of the shooting, Omarea James was a student at Trinity Catholic High School and a wide receiver on the football team. His father, Levoye James, a former football player, said his son dreamed of playing college football and loves the sport.

"He's doing OK," his father said by phone on Thursday.

James' father said although his son still has no feelings in his legs, he's starting to have muscle aches and leg spasms. He said he's still being treated for his injury.

Omarea James continues to have hope that one day he will walk again.

