Ocala courthouse: Two men sentenced to incarceration; a third awaits sentencing

Here's a recap of three court cases recently addressed at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala.

State v. Christopher Michael Matthews

Charge: Travel to meet minor/use computer to solicit guardian.

Charges of use computer to seduce/solicit/lure child and unlawful use of two-way communications device to facilitate felony were not pursued by prosecutors.

Judge: Circuit Judge Robert Hodges.

Defense lawyer: Lenn A. Ferrer, an assistant public defender.

Plea: Guilty.

Sentence: In a plea deal, Matthews was sentenced to 21 months in prison on Aug. 9. He has 497 days of credit for time already served at the county jail.

About the case: The 35-year-old Ocala was taken into custody by law enforcement officials as part of a sting operation call "April Fools," whose goal was to arrest adults who went online to meet juveniles for sex.

State v. Edward Taylor Hill

Charge: Vehicular homicide.

Plea: No contest.

Sentence: Though Hill was detained at the conclusion of his Aug. 16 hearing, his sentencing has been delayed until next month.

Judge: Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti.

Defense lawyer: David Mengers.

About the case: In the summer of 2020, Ocala police officials said a then 19-year-old Hill was driving a car west on State Road 40 when it ran the stoplight and struck another vehicle heading north on Southwest 27th Avenue.

The driver of the second vehicle, John Lento, of Ocala, was transported to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where he died. Officers said he was 31, and heading home from work. Hill was going to work, police officials said.

State v. Jonathan Julio Maldonado

Charges: Two counts of failure to comply with sex offender reporting requirements.

Judge: Circuit Judge Robert Hodges.

Plea: No contest.

Sentence: On Aug. 18, Maldonado was sentenced to 357 days in the county jail, with 53 days of credit for time already served.

Lawyers: Junior Barrett of the Office of the Regional Counsel and Assistant State Attorney Jonathan Olson.

Verdict: Several months ago, the 32-year-old Ocala man was acquitted by a six-member jury of sexual battery upon a physically helpless person and sexual battery, according to court records.

About the case: Though he was found not guilty of the sexual offenses, Maldonado was charged earlier this year for failure to register as a sex offender.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Courts: Two men incarcerated; a third waits for his sentencing hearing