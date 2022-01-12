Ocala courthouse: Two pending criminal cases resolved

Two pending criminal cases were resolved with negotiated pleas deals this week.

Ashley Danielle Helm pleaded no contest to robbery with a firearm and strong armed robbery and was adjudicated guilty by Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti on Monday, court document show. She was sentenced to a 10-year prison term.

Helm has 818 days of credit for time already served at the Lake and Marion County jails.

Helm was taken into custody by Lady Lake Police Department officers in 2019 after they found a firearm in her possession. She was a suspect in multiple robberies that occurred in both Marion and Lake.

The Belleview woman was interviewed by a detective about the holdups. She admitted to robbing the stores, saying she and her father faced eviction and they needed the money to stay in their home, according to an arrest report. She told the detectives she would have continued robbing stores if she was not captured.

Local sheriff's detectives said in October 2019 Helm robbed the Pac A Sac at 18200 E. State Road 40, and several days later robbed the Circle K at 16991 E. SR 40.

Sentencing deferred in burglary case

Several hours later on Monday, in front of Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon, 21-year-old Ethan James Hurry of Ocala entered a guilty plea. His sentencing has been deferred until the summer, court records show.

Hurry is charged with principal to burglary of a dwelling while armed and grand theft from a dwelling.

A second individual arrested with Hurry, James Lecoyer Wilkerson, 22, is presently serving a 10-year prison term followed by five years of probation.

As part of his plea deal Wilkerson, of Ocala, must testify truthfully against his co-defendants and make restitution to the victim or victims. He's charged with burglary of a dwelling while armed and grand theft from a dwelling.

The case against a third co-defendant, Michael Ramos, 21, also of Ocala, is still pending. He's charged with principal to burglary of a dwelling while armed and grand theft from a dwelling.

Sheriff's deputies charged the trio in 2018 with breaking into an Anthony residence and taking several items, including electronics.

