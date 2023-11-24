Ocala courts: 20-year prison term for man who shot and injured two women

Here's a recap of what occurred the week of Nov. 21 at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala:

State v. Edward Bernard Pinkey

Judge: Circuit Judge Robert Hodges.

Lawyers: Assistant State Attorney Laura Hope and Debra Tuomey for the defense.

Charges: Attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Plea: No contest.

Edward Bernard Pinkney was fingerprinted at the Marion County Judicial Center on Nov. 21 after he was sentenced for shooting two women in 2020.

About the case: In 2020, Ocala police officials were told that Pinkney shot two women during a dispute. One woman was shot three times, all in the upper body, and the other was shot once in the leg, authorities said.

Pinkney left the scene and wasn't apprehended until several months later, when he turned himself in.

Sentence: In an agreement between the lawyers, Pinkney, 49, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He has 1,240 of credit for time already served while at the county jail awaiting resolution of this case.

What happened in court? Before sentencing, one victim stood at the podium and told the court that Pinkney could have killed her and taken her from her family. She told Pinkney he should have apologized. She still faces more surgeries. She said his sentence could've been stiffer.

Pinkney declined to address the court.

State v. Donghui Liao

Judge: Circuit Judge Robert Hodges.

Hearing: At Liao's Nov. 21 arraignment, prosecutors said they have filed charges of traffic/posses 50 or more counterfeit credit cards and organized fraud $20,000 or more. At the same hearing, prosecutors said 54 charges of theft of a credit card were dropped and merged into the first count.

Represented by Jeremy Buckmaster, from the law firm Buckmaster & Ellzey, Liao, 32, will next appear in court early next year in front of Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

Where's Liao? The 32-year-old Dallas man remains locked up at the county jail. He is being held without bail. County Judge Tommy Thompson ordered the no-bail status because Liao is a flight risk and has similar charges in multiple states, according to court records.

About the case: Liao was arrested by Ocala police in October. Officials said he was seen on surveillance video in Target removing numerous gift cards and replacing them with fake gift cards. Liao's arrest report indicates he may have done similar things in other states including Ohio and Georgia.

