Ocala courts: In contested DUI manslaughter case, new sentence is same as old sentence

A little more than three years ago, Suzana Jordan Bici was sentenced to a 15-year prison term after she was found guilty of DUI manslaughter and DUI with serious bodily injury to another.

Roughly a year later, the 5th District Court of Appeal ruled that the judge made a mistake with Bici's sentencing and ordered her to be re-sentenced.

Bici returned to the Marion County Jail on April 7 and, five days later, was at the Marion County Judicial Center to face another judge for resentencing. But it didn't go quite as expected.

Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio, who prosecuted the case in early 2019, told Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon on Tuesday that Bici's lawyer, Robert Malove, wanted a downward departure from the sentencing guidelines. Malove asked for a brief break.

During the wait, Camuccio said he came across a legal precedent that, if applied in this case, would mean Bici's maximum sentence would be 30 years in prison, not 20 years, as the sentencing judge had thought back in 2019.

Once that information was disclosed to Malove, the defense lawyer decided not to pursue the downward departure, Camuccio said.

When it was his turn to speak, Malove, a Fort Lauderdale lawyer, told the court that he did not want to take the chance of exposing his client to an even lengthier prison sentence.

Instead, Malove said the defense agreed to bypass the request for a downward departure and no longer contest the original 15-year sentence, which includes a four-year minimum mandatory stay behind bars.

Herndon then sentenced Bici to a 15-year prison term with a four-year minimum mandatory. She has 135 days of credit for time already served at the Marion County Jail, and state Department of Corrections officials will calculate the amount of prison credit she is entitled to.

Malove did not represented Bici at trial.

The families were in court

Both the victim's mother and Bici's family were present at the hearing, which lasted less than half an hour. They sat on opposite sides of the courtroom.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the families spoke to each other outside the courtroom. They declined comment to a Star-Banner reporter.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Bici, now 29, of Fort McCoy, was behind the wheel of an older model Dodge Durango when it was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Hog Valley in late May 2016. Troopers said she lost control of the vehicle while trying to negotiate a curve and crashed.

Joel Smerkers, 30, of Brandon, died in the crash. Daniela Galvan and Bici were injured.

Bici's blood alcohol content was 0.123. The state's legal limit is 0.08.

She asked for a downward sentencing departure from Circuit Judge Willard Pope, who's now retired. Bici later appealed Pope's denial, arguing that he “impermissibly equated her exercise of her constitutional rights as a lack of remorse.”

The appellate judges agreed.

“The trial court (Pope) stated that Bici’s actions were inconsistent with remorse because she moved to suppress evidence, proceeded to trial, and litigated the case for three years,” the panel wrote in its opinion. “By doing so, the trial court used Bici’s constitutionally protected actions against her in sentencing. This was not proper consideration.”

