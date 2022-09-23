Ocala courts: Four felony cases resolved with plea deals. One involved an ex-OPD officer

Defense lawyers and prosecutors resolved four cases through negotiated plea deals recently at the Marion County Judicial Center.

State v. Jennifer Lane Patrick

Jennifer L. Patrick will serve a 15-year prison sentence for the death of Lorraine Gardner. Patrick has 1,473 days of credit for time already served at the Marion County Jail.

According to law enforcement officials, the 22-year-old Gardner and Patrick were at the jail at the same time in 2018. When Patrick was booked into the lockup, she had drugs in her vagina. Authorities said she gave Gardner the drugs. The victim ingested them and died.

'You took away my son': Mom lashes out at driver during Ocala DUI sentencing

Sad case: Victims in Ocala stabbings were defendant's parents, family friend says; dad has died

Medical incident preceded crash: Man dies after SUV hits school bus in southeast Ocala. No one on the bus was hurt.

The drugs were a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, officials said.

Appearing in court via Zoom from the jail on Tuesday, Patrick, who had been charged with first-degree murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter. The plea deal also resolved other drug-related offenses.

Patrick read a letter aloud to the court. She said she was "deeply sorry" for what happened and called herself an an addict who made poor choices and was careless.

The 28-year-old woman said she hopes Gardner's family can forgive her. She called the death "tragic," and said for the brief time she knew Gardner, she seemed like a great person.

Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt told the court she would make sure that the victim's family receives the letter.

State v. Joseph Reid Kelly

Former Ocala Police Department Officer Joseph Reid Kelly pleaded no contest to reckless driving with alcohol and was sentenced to nine months of probation.

Kelly must undergo random alcohol screening and attend an alcohol safety and education course and a victim impact panel.

Another charge, giving false information involving a crash, was dropped by prosecutors.

Story continues

Earlier this year, police officials said Kelly, 36, was involved in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash where he claimed the driver fled the scene.

Officers investigated and discovered that Kelly had left a downtown bar and entered a vehicle by himself.

He has resigned and is no longer with the police department.

State v. Dontay A. Prophet

A former school board candidate charged with alleged sexual misconduct on a boy had his charge reduced.

Originally facing lewd/lascivious molestation of a child, Dontay Akeem Prophet instead pleaded no contest to attempt to commit interfering with child custody.

Prophet was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to serve 100 hours of community service. Prophet cannot have any contact with the victim or his family members and must undergo a mental health evaluation within 30 days.

Prophet, 31, was taken into custody in 2019 after the boy told Ocala police that the man's private area had touched his bottom.

At the time of his arrest, Prophet had worked for the school district.

State v. Caleb W. Perkins

Caleb Wayne Perkins pleaded no contest to aggravated battery. Other charges – two counts of lewd lascivious molestation to a child – were not prosecuted.

Perkins was sentenced to five years of probation. He already has served 916 days at the county jail.

Law enforcement officials said a teenage girl told them that Perkins had touched her more than once. He denied the accusation and was taken into custody after his interview, officials said.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala, Florida courts: Four cases resolved in plea bargains