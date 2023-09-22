Ocala courts: Four people sentenced in separate felony cases

Three men entered change of pleas during recent hearings at the Marion County Judicial Center. Meanwhile, a woman found guilty at trial was sentenced. Here, according to court records, is what we know about those cases:

State v. Jayston Miles Wurth

Charge: Child abuse without great harm. Originally, Wurth was charged with lewd/lascivious behavior on a victim 12 or older but younger than 16. The charge was amended by prosecutors.

Plea: No contest.

Sentence: In an agreement between the state and Wurth's lawyer, the 40-year-old Summerfield man was sentenced to three years of probation on Sept. 18. He has four days of credit for time served at the county jail, court records indicate.

Special conditions: Wurth cannot have any contact with the victim or the victim's family, according to court documents.

Judge: Circuit Judge Robert Hodges.

About the case: Sheriff's deputies said the victim was interviewed at the Kimberly's Center for Child Protection in 2018. She told an official there that Wurth had touched her inappropriately. Wurth was interviewed by law enforcement officials and denied the accusations.

State v. Carlene Antonette Jarrett

About the case: Ocala police officers arrested Jarrett in 2022 after her friend's son was able to get hold of Jarrett's firearm and shoot himself in his right hand. Law enforcement officials said Jarrett was at the friend's residence asleep at the time of the shooting.

What happened at trial? The defense pointed out that Jarrett was legally permitted to carry the gun and had cooperated with police officials. Jarrett said the shooting was an accident. Prosecutors said Jarrett was careless and should have acted more responsibly.

Verdict: A six-member jury, five men and one woman, said Jarrett, a former corrections assistant at the Marion County Jail, was guilty of culpable negligence/storage of firearms. The gun used by the boy was Jarrett's personal gun, officials said.

Lawyers at trial: Assistant State Attorneys Marissa Meyer and Kyle Lambert and Assistant Public Defenders Julia Williamson and Michael Novak.

Judge: Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon

Sentence: On Sept. 18, the judge sentenced Jarrett to 90 days in jail and five years of probation. She has credit for 31 days already served, court records show. Her probation and incarceration are to run consecutively. Adjudication was withheld.

Ocala courts: Two men sentenced to incarceration; a third awaits sentencing

Special conditions: Documents show Jarrett, 37, of Marion Oaks, cannot posses any firearms, ammunition or weapons while on probation. Also, she cannot have any contact with the victim or the victim's mother, must undergo a mental health evaluation, and must complete any recommended treatment on her first attempt.

State v. Spencer Royal

Charge: Two counts of robbery with a weapon.

Judge: Circuit Judge Peter Brigham.

Plea: No contest.

Sentence: Eight years in prison. He has 784 days of credit for time already served, court records show.

Special conditions: Fines and court costs.

About the case: Sheriff's deputies arrested Royal, 39, of Dunnellon, and Dory Ryan McLaughlin of Ocala and accused them of robbing two convenience stores within days of each other in late 2020.

Last year, McLaughlin, 26, entered a guilty plea in front of the same judge and was sentenced to a 65-month prison term.

State v. Jason Dale Volkman

Plea: No contest.

Charges: Sexual battery, video voyeurism, direct/promote sexual performance by child/contribute to delinquency of a minor cause to become delinquent, and delivery of hydrocodone

Lawyers: Assistant State Attorney Elizabeth White and defense attorney Michael C. Minardi.

Sentence: Thirty years in prison followed by five years of probation. The probation and incarceration will run consecutively, records indicate.

Special conditions: A real estate and tax lawyer, Volkman must register as a sexual predator and cannot have any contact with the victim.

About the case: Sheriff's officials said the 50-year-old Ocala man was taken into custody after being accused of sexually abusing a boy and giving the juvenile alcohol and Vicodin. Authorities were told about a hidden camera Volkman used to record the abuse.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala judges hand down sentences in four felony cases