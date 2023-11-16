Ocala courts: Grand jury hands up three first-degree murder indictments

A grand jury this week indicted two men and a woman on murder charges.

The 21-member panel heard cases against Herbert Kurt Swilley, 55, of Ocala; 23-year-old Dexavion J'Neil Brown of Ocala; and Leilani Brown, 19, of Cape Coral. The Browns are not related.

Assistant State Attorney Rich Buxman presented the cases. Grand jury proceedings are secret.

The grand jury returned first-degree murder indictments against all three defendants. All three are in jail.

Dexavion Brown also has been indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Officials said he also has an attempted first-degree murder charge in Lake County. Leilani Brown was also indicted for grand theft.

State v. Swilley

Swilley is accused of murdering his husband, Timothy Floyd Smith, 59, of Ocala, earlier this year. Marion County Sheriff's detectives said Swilley drugged and strangled Smith.

Officials believe Swilley killed Smith because their relationship was failing, Smith was applying for a job elsewhere, and there was a hefty life insurance policy for Smith with Swilley as the beneficiary.

Timothy Floyd Smith

State v. Dexavion Brown and Leilani Brown

The Browns are charged in connection with the shooting death of Lezarius Graham in June. Graham's body was found in a wooded area in the 2100 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Ocala by a lawn maintenance worker.

According to court records and a news release from the sheriff's office, Dexavion Brown is accused of firing the gun. Leilani Brown is accused of driving the car in which Graham was shot.

The same record alleges that Dexavion Brown attempted to kill another individual on the same day as the teen's death.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: First-degree murder indictments handed up for three people