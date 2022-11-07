Ocala courts: Judges accept plea deals for three men in separate criminal cases

Three men resolved their criminal cases during hearings last week at the Marion County Judicial Center.

State v. Marquee Williams

Marquee Williams was indicted last year in the death of former Marion County Jail Correctional Officer Ronnie Charles Damon, 29.

On Nov. 2, in Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon's courtroom, a deal between Assistant Public Defender Julia Williamson and Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt was announced. Williams, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to a 25-year prison term, according to court records.

File picture of Ronnie Damon

Williams has 372 days of credit for time already served at the jail, according to court records. Charges of solicitation and conspiracy to commit murder in the first-degree were not pursued by prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Damon's family members were present at the hearing but didn't speak.

Damon's death

Sheriff's Office officials said Damon was killed while fixing his vehicle, which was parked in a relative's driveway the night of Jan. 6, 2016.

Officials believe Damon was killed in a robbery attempt.

This file photo shows a crime scene technician working where Ronnie Damon was killed in January 2016.

Damon had worked at the jail for seven years when he retired. He was an employee at Black Diamond Process Service Inc. as a court-appointed process server when he died.

State v. Alexis Diaz and Rigoberto Rodriguez

Two men found inside a marijuana grow house pleaded no contest to their charges, according to court records.

Alexis Diaz, 51, of North Palm Beach, and 61-year-old Rigoberto Rodriguez of Miami each was sentenced to three years of probation. Both must make restitution and cannot have any contact with each, documents show.

Marijuana growing at a home busted by local drug agents

Diaz was charged with cultivating cannabis and grand theft. Charges of trafficking in cannabis and possession of a place for manufacturing a controlled substance were dropped by prosecutors. Rodriguez was charged with cultivating cannabis. A charge of trafficking in cannabis was not pursued by prosecutors.

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti presided over the hearing, which was held on Nov. 1.

Background of the case

Late last year, Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team authorities said they recovered 275 plants weighing 696 pounds from an Anthony residence.

The drug agents were told something was suspicious at the property. The agents went to the residence and noticed the power was diverted at a metal building.

While there, they found Diaz and Rodriguez and detained them. A search warrant was obtained and the drugs subsequently discovered.

They also found what they described as a meticulous grow operation that had equipment such as lights, fans and plant food.

