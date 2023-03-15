Ocala courts: Life prison term for man found guilty of shooting a man inside his home

Two men have entered into negotiated plea deals and a third man has been sentenced after being found guilty at trial. Here is what we know:

State v. Cornilious Bell

Plea: No contest.

Charges: Nine counts of robbery with a firearm, nine counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Sentence: 30 years in prison, with credit for 1,385 days already served at the Marion County Jail.

About this case: The 41-year-old Ocala man was taken into custody by law enforcement officials after a traffic stop in 2019. Authorities were able to connect Bell to a series of armed holdups at multiple stores in Marion County from April 20 to May 28, 2019.

In the robberies, law enforcement officials were told Bell was aggressive and pointed a handgun at clerks and a bystander. Investigators said more than $4,600 was taken during the robberies.

State v. James Whitehurst

Plea: No contest.

Charges: Five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sentence: 24 months of probation, with two days of credit for time already served at the county jail.

Dunnellon Police Department

Conditions: As part of his probation, Whitehurst must abide by several conditions. Among them: stay at least 500 feet from the victims; undergo random alcohol screens at his own expense; undergo a mental health evaluation within 60 days.

About this case: The 52-year-old Dunnellon man was arrested by Dunnellon Police Department officers when they were told he threatened multiple people favorable to then-President Donald Trump during a peaceful gathering in 2020.

Both Whitehurst and Bell were scheduled for jury selection on Monday when they decided to opt for plea deals.

State v. Byron Gardiner

Trial result: Last month, jurors found 44-year-old Leesburg resident Byron Gardiner guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Sentence: Life in prison

Sentencing arguments: Assistant State Attorney Marissa Meyer told Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon that Gardiner is a prison release re-offender and therefore is eligible for life behind bars. Assistant Public Defender Julia Williamson asked for a 25-year term. The judge agreed with the prosecution after hearing from both sides.

About this case: In 2019, sheriff's deputies said Gardiner beat, choked and shot a man in the victim's home during an argument.

