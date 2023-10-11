Ocala courts: A look at how two child sex cases were settled with plea deals

Two felony cases were recently resolved at the Marion County Judicial Center. Here's a look at what happened:

State v. Billy Joe Luecke

Charge : Transmission of harmful material to minor. Court records show prosecutors dropped a second charge: direct/promote sexual performance by child.

Plea: No contest.

Sentence: In a pre-trial conference held Oct. 10, Luecke was sentenced to 30 months of probation, court records show. He has credit for a day spent in the county jail.

Special conditions: Luecke must register as a sexual offender and undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and complete all treatments within 90 days. He cannot have any obscene or sexually stimulating materials and cannot have any unsupervised contact with children younger than 18, according to court documents.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Judge: Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti.

About the case: Law enforcement officials arrested the 79-year-old Brooksville resident and multiple other men in an online sting operation targeting adults who went on the internet to entice juveniles to have sex with them.

State v. Frank Alwyn Nellis

Judge: Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti.

Lawyers: Assistant State Attorney Barbara Harris and local defense lawyer Amanda Micallef.

Charges: The original charge was sexual assault on a victim younger than 12. The charge was amended to attempted sexual battery on a child child younger than 12, according to court records.

Plea: Guilty.

Sentence: Nellis was sentenced to a 15-year prison term and 15 years of probation. Nellis' probation and prison time are to run consecutively, according to court records. He has credit for 980 days already spent at the county jail.

Ocala courts: Four people sentenced in separate felony cases

Special conditions: Nellis, 69, of Ocklawaha, must register as a sexual predator and complete 200 hours of community service.

About the case: Two years ago, Nellis admitted to molesting a child, according to a Marion County Sheriff's Office report.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Two child sex cases resolved. One man gets probation, the other is sent to prison