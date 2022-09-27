Ocala courts: Man sentenced in jail escape attempt; another has bail reduced in gun case

One man was sentenced and another had his bail amount significantly reduced during separate recent court hearings at the Marion County Judicial Center.

Court records indicate that bail for Tyree Patrick Meggie on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was decreased from $100,000 (set in November 2021) to $10,000 on Sept. 23.

Meggie's next court date was set for November. The 28-year-old was ordered not to leave Marion County if he's released from jail, according to court documents.

Deadlocked: Shooting video emerges in attempted murder trial that ends in hung jury; defendant granted bail

Cases closed: Four felony cases resolved with plea deals. One involved an ex-OPD officer

Angry mom: She lashes out at driver during Ocala DUI sentencing

Last month, the State Attorney's Office announced in a court filing that a second-degree murder charge against Meggie will not be pursued, due to insufficient evidence.

Prosecutors said the murder investigation is ongoing. There's no statute of limitation for a murder charge.

Ocala police officers said a man was killed inside this vehicle in August 2021.

Authorities charged Meggie with the August 2021 shooting death of Sherman "Small Hand" Samuels. The victim was shot in the back of the head while sitting inside a vehicle that was in a motel parking lot.

When officials found Meggie, he had a gunshot wound to the leg.

State v. Ronald Christopher Hasty

At the same hearing, Ronald Christopher Hasty pleaded no contest and was adjudicated guilty of attempted escape, burglary of a structure and grand theft, court records show.

Hasty was sentenced to a 10-years prison sentence with credit for three years already served at the Marion County Jail. His sentence was increased because he is a habitual felony offender.

The 40-year-old was first arrested two years ago and and accused of burglarizing stores, where valuable game cards were stolen.

Also taken into custody was Daniel David Grant, who last year was sentenced to nearly 3½ years in prison.

Story continues

While at the county jail, law enforcement officials said, Hasty and two other people were involved in a failed escape attempt.

The Marion County Jail

The others who were charged – Alexander Wayne Phillip, 22, and Joshua "Blue" Douglas Haynes, 24 – have been sentenced.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala, Florida: Prison term for attempted jail escape