Ocala courts: Sentences imposed in three Marion County felony cases

Here is a look at some felony cases that were resolved Aug. 7-10 at the Marion County Judicial Center.

State v. Jose Camacho-Negron

Verdict: A jury found Jose Camacho-Negron guilty in late May.

Charges: Conspiracy to traffic in cannabis, racketeering violation, and trafficking in cannabis in excess of 25 pounds.

Lawyers at trial: Assistant State Attorney Sam Armstrong and defense lawyer David Wilson.

Judge: Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

Sentence: On Aug. 7, Camacho-Negron, 48, of Ocala, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of probation. He has 76 days of credit for time served while at the county jail.

Special conditions: Once he's released, he cannot consume any alcohol, illegal drugs or medication without a valid prescription and must complete a substance evaluation program and any recommended treatment at his own expense.

About the case: Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) agents said multiple men, including three brothers, were part of a large drug trafficking operation in Marion County. The men were charged in what prosecutors called a drug enterprise after their arrest in 2019.

At trial, co-defendants Andre Miller-McCreary, Derrick Pullens and Steven Persaud were acquitted by the jury.

State v. Jesus Rosas-Carmona

Plea: No contest.

Judge: Circuit Judge Peter Brigham.

Sentence: On Aug. 7 Rosas-Carmona was sentenced to 10 years of probation. He has 15 days of credit for time served at the county jail.

Charge: Lewd or lascivious battery on a child age 12 to 16.

Special conditions: He cannot have contact with the victim, must register as a sexual offender and must complete a substance abuse, alcohol evaluation and any other recommended treatment on his first attempt at his own expense.

Lawyer: Representing Rosas-Carmona was Melanie Slaughter.

About the case: The 48-year-old Ocala man was taken into custody a little more than three years ago by sheriff's deputies and accused of touching a girl inappropriately, according to his arrest report.

State v. Bernard Pedreira

Verdict: Jurors found Bernard Pedreira guilty in late May.

Lawyers: At the time of the trial, defense lawyer Johnathan Kruse represented Pedreira, while Assistant State Attorney Elizabeth White was the prosecutor.

Charges: Two counts each of sexual battery on a child younger than 12; lewd, lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12; and show obscene material to minor.

Judge: Circuit Judge Peter Brigham.

Sentence: On Aug. 10, Pedreira was sentenced to life in prison.

Special condition: The 90-year-old Dunnellon man must register as a sexual predator.

About the case: The man was arrested by law enforcement officials in 2018 and accused of molesting a girl on several occasions.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala judges sentence three men in separate felony cases