Ocala courts: Seven felony cases resolved

Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
·6 min read

Seven people were sentenced by judges in separate cases last week. Here's a rundown of the court proceedings:

State v. Ryan James Boyette

Court documents show that on Thursday, Ryan James Boyette pleaded no contest to travel to meet a minor after use of computer to lure child and was sentenced to 21 months in prison by Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

Charges of transmission of harmful material to a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communications device to facilitate, and use computer to seduce, solicit, lure child were dropped by prosecutors.

Aside from his prison time, Boyette must serve three years of probation. His prison and probation time are to run consecutively, according to his plea arrangement.

Long prison sentence: Summerfield man charged with molesting children sentenced to 25 years by judge at hearing

Plea deals:Man, woman accept plea deals in separate cases at Ocala courthouse

Robbery punishment: Silver Springs woman sentenced for robbing Dollar General

The Spring Hill man must register as a sex offender and pay fines and court costs.

File photo of &quot;The Dirty Dozen&quot; press conference held at the Marion County Sheriff's Office
File photo of "The Dirty Dozen" press conference held at the Marion County Sheriff's Office

The 27-year-old man was arrested as part of "The Dirty Dozen," a 2021 law enforcement operation where local and regional authorities targeted men using the internet looking for sexual encounters with juveniles.

State v. Brayant Elwyn McCullough

Boyette wasn't the only one sentenced for his role in "The Dirty Dozen."

In November, Brayant Elwyn McCullough was found guilty at trial on charges of travel to meet a minor after use of computer to lure child and no valid driver's license. Charges of use computer to seduce, solicit, lure child and unlawful use of a two-way communications device to facilitate were not pursued by prosecutors.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old Anthony man was sentenced to 21.5 months in prison by Herndon. McCullough has 55 days of credit for time already served at the jail. His three years of probation will run consecutively with his prison term, according to court documents.

McCullough must register as a sex offender, undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.

State v. Koree Lee

A third man arrested in "The Dirty Dozen" investigation, Koree Lee, entered a plea of no contest and was sentenced by Circuit Judge Robert Hodges on Wednesday.

At the hearing, Lee's lawyer, Lawrence Collins of Orlando, told the court that the 28-year-old Ocala man wrote an apology letter to law enforcement officials. He also said there was no victim because, as part of the sting, authorities impersonated juveniles. Lee apologized in court for his actions.

In court, it was mentioned that Lee had been taking medication for ADHD. The judge sentenced Lee to 21 months in prison, with two days of credit for time already served in jail. Lee must register as a sex offender.

Lee was charged with travel to meet a minor after use of computer to lure child. Charges of use computer to seduce, solicit, lure child and unlawful use of a two-way communications device to facilitate were dropped by prosecutors.

Assistant State Attorney Jonathan Olson was at the hearing on behalf of the state.

State v. Alonzo Diego Cristobal

At his trial late last year, Alonzo Diego Cristobal told the court he did not molest a girl. Prosecutors said he forced himself on the child.

A jury did not believe Cristobal and found him guilty of sexual battery on a child younger than 12, lewd, lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12, and battery.

Marion County Judicial Center
Marion County Judicial Center

On Thursday, court records indicate that Herndon sentenced the 23-year-old Ocala man to life in prison. Cristobal was adjudicated as a sexual predator.

State v. Jules J. Bazarsky

Jules J. Bazarsky was supposed to stand trial the week of Jan. 3. Instead, the 27-year-old man, who has no listed address, pleaded no contest to lewd or lascivious battery on a child age 12 to 16. A similar charge made against Bazarsky was dismissed by prosecutors, court records show.

Those same records indicate that Bazarsky was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of probation as part of a plea agreement. His probation and prison time will run consecutively, and Bazarsky must register as a sex offender.

Bazarsky was arrested in 2020 when authorities said they were told Bazarsky twice molested a teenage girl.

State v. Lillian Ruthelle Patterson

Micanopy resident Lillian Ruthelle Patterson was sentenced to eight years in prison for manslaughter on Thursday.

Patterson entered a no contest plea and has 425 days of credit for time already served at the jail. Her seven years of probation will run consecutively with her prison sentence, according to court records.

Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon
Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon

According to her plea agreement, the 22-year-old cannot have any contact with the victim's family and must take her medications as prescribed by a doctor.

Law enforcement officials took Patterson into custody in 2020 for the stabbing death of 19-year-old Xavier Collins in Boardman. Officials said Patterson and Collins were in a relationship and have a child.

State v. Carlos Flores-Renteria

On Wednesday, Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt asked Circuit Judge Peter Brigham to sentence Carlos Flores-Renteria to the maximum 15 years in prison for third-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brandon Hammett in late 2018.

Hunt said the young man's action led to Hammett being shot by Luis Angel Ortega.

The prosecutor read aloud a letter from Hammett's mother, who said she wanted justice for her son.

Lawyer David Mengers and his client, Carlos Flores-Renteria, at trial.
Lawyer David Mengers and his client, Carlos Flores-Renteria, at trial.

Flores-Renteria's lawyer, David Mengers of Ocala, wanted the judge to sentence his client as a youthful offender. He was 16 at the time of the shooting.

The judge listened to testimony and statements from Flores-Renteria's family, friends and employer, and the prosecutor. At the conclusion of both sides giving their presentation, the judge ruled that Flores-Renteria, now 20, should not be sentenced as a juvenile because there would be no program for him once he reaches 21 at the end of the month.

The judge rejected Mengers' request for a sentence as a youthful offender. Brigham sentenced Flores-Renteria to 15 years behind bars.

Hammett was shot in a drug deal that went bad in 2018. The victim drove off, but didn't get far. Stopping in front of an elementary school, Hammett was taken to a hospital, where he died.

File photo of the shooting incident that claimed the life of 18-year-old Brandon Hammett
File photo of the shooting incident that claimed the life of 18-year-old Brandon Hammett

Other cases against those connected to the shooting have been resolved.

The triggerman, now 20, was sentenced to life in prison last month. A third man, Dalton Wayne Purvis, 23, is serving an eight-year prison sentence for his role. And, a fourth man, 22-year-old Denver James Sutter, is deceased.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala judges resolve seven pending felony cases

Recommended Stories

  • South Carolina priest charged with federal sex crimes

    A South Carolina priest who served in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston has been charged with federal sex crimes.

  • Palm Beach Police: South Dakota man charged with stealing gun, violating probation

    The man, who turns 19 on Jan. 11, had two guns and more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition, according to an arrest report.

  • Andrew Tate – live: Jailed influencer shares cryptic tweet as he is ‘rushed to hospital’

    Andrew Tate Twitter says ‘Matrix’ attacked far-right figure

  • Brazil police wrest back seat of power from pro-Bolsonaro rioters

    Brazilian security forces wrested back control of Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Sunday after a flood of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the seat of power, unleashing chaos on the capital. In scenes reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 invasion of the US Capitol building by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, initially overwhelmed security forces used tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon to fight back rioters who ran rampage through the halls of power in Brasilia until they were finally subdued. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the veteran leftist who narrowly won Brazil's bitter, divisive October elections, condemned the invasions as a "fascist" attack. The far-right Bolsonaro meanwhile condemned "pillaging and invasions of public buildings" in a tweet. But the politician dubbed the "Tropical Trump" rejected Lula's claim he incited the attacks, and defended the right to "peaceful protests." Lula, who was in the southeastern city of Araraquara visiting a region hit by severe floods, signed a decree declaring a federal intervention in Brasilia, giving his government special powers over the local police force to restore law and order in the capital. "These fascist fanatics have done something never before seen in this country's history," said the veteran leftist, 77, who took office a week ago. "We will find out who these vandals are, and they will be brought down with the full force of the law." The president then flew back to Brasilia to tour the ransacked buildings and oversee the response, Brazil's TV Globo reported. Police have made 170 arrests, media reports said. TV images showed police ushering Bolsonaro supporters down the ramp from the Planalto presidential palace in single file -- the same ramp Lula climbed a week earlier at his inauguration. The Senate security service said it had arrested 30 people in the chamber. - Brasilia security chief sacked - The chaos came after a sea of protesters dressed in military-style camouflage and the green and yellow of the flag flooded into Brasilia's Three Powers Square, invading the floor of Congress, trashing the Supreme Court building and climbing the ramp to the Planalto. Social media footage showed rioters breaking doors and windows to enter the Congress building, then streaming inside en masse, trashing lawmakers' offices and using the sloped speaker's dais on the Senate floor as a slide as they shouted insults directed at the absent lawmakers. Protesters damaged artworks, historic objects and furniture and decorations as they ran riot through the buildings, according to Brazilian media reports. One video showed a crowd outside pulling a policeman from his horse and beating him to the ground. Police, who had established a security cordon around the square, fired tear gas in a bid to disperse the rioters -- initially to no avail. A journalists' union said at least five reporters were attacked, including an AFP photographer who was beaten by protesters and had his equipment stolen. Hardline Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting outside army bases calling for a military intervention to stop Lula from taking power since his election win. Lula's government vowed to find and arrest those who planned and financed the attacks. Brasilia Governor Ibaneis Rocha fired the capital's public security chief, Anderson Torres, who previously served as Bolsonaro's justice minister. The attorney general's office said it had asked the Supreme Court to issue arrest warrants for Torres "and all other public officials responsible for acts and omissions" leading to the unrest. It also asked the high court to authorize the use of "all public security forces" to take back federal buildings and disperse anti-government protests nationwide. - 'Fraudulent election' - Protester Sarah Lima told AFP they were demanding a review of the "fraudulent election." Lula narrowly won the runoff by a score of 50.9 percent to 49.1 percent. Bolsonaro, who left for the US state of Florida on the second-to-last day of his term, has alleged he is the victim of a conspiracy against him by Brazil's courts and electoral authorities. "I'm here for history, for my daughters," said Lima, 27, wearing the yellow jersey of the Brazilian national football team -- a symbol Bolsonaro backers have claimed as their own -- and protesting with her young twin daughters. Fellow protester Rogerio Souza Marcos said the elections had been plagued by "multiple signs of fraud and corruption." Newly installed Justice and Public Security Minister Flavio Dino called the invasion "an absurd attempt to impose (the protesters') will by force." "It will not prevail," he wrote on Twitter. There was swift international condemnation of the protesters. The United Nations said it "vehemently condemns" the attacks. US President Joe Biden slammed the scenes as "outrageous," European Council President Charles Michel tweeted his "absolute condemnation," and French President Emmanuel Macron called for respect of Brazil's institutions and sent Lula "France's unwavering support." Even Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the riots. A raft of Latin American leaders joined in, with Chilean President Gabriel Boric denouncing a "cowardly and vile attack on democracy" and Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador calling it a "reprehensible coup attempt." es-lg/mlm-jhb/st

  • Michigan orthodontist charged after allegedly soliciting minors for nude photos, possessing child pornography

    A Michigan man was arrested on multiple felonies after allegedly soliciting sexually explicit photos and videos from a minor in North Carolina.

  • Uber stock rises after NYC judge blocks driver pay raise

    Uber shares are up more than 4% after a New York City judge recently blocked pay raises for rideshare drivers.

  • Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber

    Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.

  • ‘Gangs will run nothing except water’: 5 inmates charged after assault in Clayton County jail

    Officials believe the inmates attempted to hide their identities while filming the assault with a cellphone.

  • Husband of missing Cohasset woman arrested and charged with misleading police

    Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Ana Walshe.

  • Stolen car arrest leads officers to chop shop, police say

    A car graveyard was found after a stolen vehicle arrest, according to court records.

  • Mysterious NYC trio make off with $300K in Brinks truck heist after distracting driver and stealing duffle bag filled with cash

    The Brinks truck driver gave two seemingly lost men directions, but was unaware a crime was unfolding around him in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

  • Police arrest husband of missing Massachusetts mom of 3 for allegedly misleading investigators

    The husband of a missing Massachusetts mother of three has been arrested for allegedly misleading investigators, police officials said. The Cohasset Police Department (CPD) and Massachusetts State Police (MPD) took Brian Walshe into custody on Sunday, as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Brian Walshe is expected to be arraigned in the Quincy District Court on Monday, officials said in a news release.

  • A 6-year-old shot his teacher in Virginia, police say: What we know about the teacher's condition, what happens next

    The shooting happened at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Here's what to know.

  • Sister of murdered Idaho student, Kaylee Goncalves, says it's chilling to learn 'true evil was watching'

    The sister of one of the four University of Idaho students who was stabbed to death on Nov. 13 said it has been chilling to learn that suspect Bryan Kohberger,

  • New Jersey art teacher overdoses on fentanyl in front of middle school students, police say

    A New Jersey art teacher was arrested after he overdosed on fentanyl in front of students at a Westfield school, police said.

  • $100,000 in artifacts and fossils found with a cache of stolen cars in Tri-Cities

    A driver that would not stop for sheriff’s deputies led them to the stolen property.

  • Massachusetts Mom’s Hubby Spent $450 on Cleaning Supplies After She Vanished, Prosecutors Say

    WCVB/TwitterThe husband of Ana Walshe, who went missing in the early hours of Jan. 1, made an unexplained trip the next day to Home Depot, where he spent $450 on cleaning supplies, prosecutors said Monday.Bail for Brian Walshe, 46, was set at $500,000 at his arraignment Monday morning in Quincy District Court. He is charged with misleading a police investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a 39-year-old executive at Tishman Speyer in Washington, D.C.Prosecutors said Brian Walshe is on ho

  • A New Jersey woman who used a fake GoFundMe to raise more than $400,000 for a homeless veteran was sentenced to 3 years in prison

    Katelyn McClure and her boyfriend gave television interviews to support their fake story about a homeless veteran to scam GoFundMe donors.

  • Indian held for unruly behavior with woman on airline flight

    Indian police have arrested an unruly airline passenger following a complaint by a woman aboard an Air India flight from New York that he urinated on her in business class. Shankar Mishra was picked up by police in the southern city of Bengaluru and brought to the Indian capital on Saturday, New Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalva said on Sunday. Nalva declined to say what Mishra told investigators after his arrest.

  • Ron Jeremy Declared Incompetent to Stand Trial for Rape Due to Severe Dementia

    The disgraced adult film actor faced more than 30 counts of sexual assault. Ron Jeremy Declared Incompetent to Stand Trial for Rape Due to Severe Dementia Alex Young