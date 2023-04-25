Ocala courts: Three felony cases resolved at the Marion County Judicial Center

Here's what we know about some felony cases resolved April 17-21 at the Marion County Judicial Center in Ocala:

State vs. Carlos Jermaine Davis and Deverious Leon Kiahee Jackson

Sentence: Carlos J. Davis and Deverious L.K. Jackson were sentenced to life in prison on April 17 as prison release reoffenders by Circuit Judge Peter Brigham. Both men were found guilty by a jury on separate days in early February.

Charges: Davis, 24, of Orlando, was charged with home invasion robbery with a firearm while wearing a mask. Jackson, 26, also from Orlando, was charged with principal to home invasion robbery while armed and battery.

About the case: Sheriff's deputies arrested the pair in 2019 in connection with an armed home invasion in Marion Oaks. The men fled and later were captured by deputies.

State vs. Servando Ferguson Sr.

Sentence: Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon sentenced Servando Ferguson Sr. to a 15-year prison term on April 21. Ferguson had been found guilty by a jury last month after a two-day trial. He was ordered to pay $7,000 in restitution.

Charges: The 50-year-old Ocala man was charged with grand theft. He also had several principal charges pertaining to drugs in an unrelated case. The sentence included the drug offenses.

Credit for time served: Ferguson already has spent more than 1,000 days at the county jail awaiting resolution of his cases.

Recommendation: The judge had no objection to Ferguson being housed a facility near Marion County due to a medical condition.

About the case: Ocala police officers said a man told them he saw an older model Chevy Impala on Craigslist for $7,000 and met Ferguson to purchase the vehicle. The man said he gave Ferguson the money, and he was taken to a residence where he was robbed.

Another man, 26-year-old Cortez Wilson of Orlando, was sentenced last year to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery with a firearm. Ferguson's son, Servando Jr., was also convicted at trial and is awaiting his sentencing. He has been charged with principal to robbery with a firearm.

The case against a fourth man, Corey Hunt, 52, of Ocala, is ongoing, court records show.

