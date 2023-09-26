Ocala courts: Three felony cases resolved with sentences

Three felony cases were resolved with plea deals last week at the Marion County Judicial Center. Here's a recap of what happened:

State v. Orvin Mauricio Robles Ramos

Plea: No contest.

Charge: Cruelty toward child/abuse without great bodily harm. Originally, Ramos was charged with lewd/lascivious molestation of a child, but it was dropped by prosecutors, according to court records.

Sentence: Five years of probation. He also has credit for 360 days spent at the jail awaiting resolution of this case, documents show.

Judge: Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti.

Special conditions: Court records show Ramos must complete a 10-week anger management course within 90 days of supervision. He can have no contact with the victim/victims.

About the case: The 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested by sheriff's deputies in 2020 after a girl told them that Ramos had touched her inappropriately. Ramos was interviewed by law enforcement officials and he admitted that what he did was wrong, according to his arrest report.

State v. John Eugene Wilson

Plea: No contest.

Charge: Lewd or lascivious exhibition, offender 18 or older and victim younger than 16.

Lawyers: Assistant State Attorney Elizabeth White and Theodore Riquelme for the Public Defender's Office.

Judge: Circuit Judge Peter Brigham.

Sentence: Three years in prison followed by two years of sex offender probation. He has 399 days of credit for time already served at the county jail. The judge asked Wilson if he had anything to say, and he declined.

Special conditions: He must register as a sexual offender and cannot have any contact with the victim.

About the case: It was reported that the 57-year-old Dunnellon man allegedly asked a juvenile to touch his private parts. According to a deputy's report, Wilson told a detective he remembered an incident where “it’s just what you said.”

State v. Corey Javone Hunt

Plea: No contest.

Charge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Judge: Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

Lawyers: Corey Javone Hunt chose to be his own lawyer, and Assistant State Attorney Marissa Meyer was the prosecutor.

Arguments: Meyer argued that Hunt, 52 of Ocala, is a habitual offender and has been in and out of prison from 1989 to 2019. She wanted Hunt to spend 30 years in prison.

Hunt said his past should not dictate his sentence and has worked every time he's released. Family members who spoke in support of Hunt asked the judge to be lenient. They told the judge Hunt is a kind, hard worker who has been doing good.

More courthouse coverage: Man shot by deputies north of Dunnellon is incoherent during first court appearance

The judge told Hunt that his criminal record justified the sentence recommendation by the prosecutor. He sentenced Hunt to 30 years in prison. He has 1,201 days of credit for time already served at the jail.

About the case: Officers had arrested several people for a Craiglist-related robbery at a location in 2019. Hunt, who was at the location, was in possession of a firearm and therefore taken into custody.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Prison, probation ordered to resolve three felony cases